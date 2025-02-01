Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended

Due to the recent disruption of normalcy in business operations because of overwhelming confusion accompanying massive wildfire occurrences in Los Angeles County, the SCV Man and Woman of the Year Committee has extended the deadline for honoree applications to Friday, Feb. 7, at midnight.

All local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to nominate two outstanding volunteers; a man and a woman who have given extraordinary service to their organization’s mission and thereby making a positive impact on the quality of life to the community. The Man and Woman of the Year Committee is comprised of all living past recipients of this coveted award.

The Man and Woman of the Year process is one of the best ways available to nonprofit organizations to achieve robust public relations, as information regarding the nonprofits and their nominees receive generous space regarding their mission and their nominees as well as excellent social media for a substantial period of time.

The Man and Woman of the Year Award is the highest honor that can be achieved by volunteers in the Santa Clarita community, and its purpose is to highlight the importance of volunteerism as a bulwark of community excellence.

Two future events, “The Paparazzi Party” at Canyon Theatre Guild, a chance for the nominees to meet local media, on Wednesday evening, March 5 and the Awards Gala will be held on Friday evening, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, give the nominating nonprofits great exposure.

To submit nominations visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

Award Nomination Criteria

Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3), community service organization.

Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment (not work related).

Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.

The committee of previous honorees will select the Man and Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted.

A registered 501 (c)(3) nonprofit may nominate up to two (2) volunteers, one man and/or one woman, and nominating nonprofit organization will be featured on the Man & Woman of the Year website.

Judging

The criteria used by the committee are as follows:

Volunteer effort (sweat equity), 40 points.

Years of service, 20 points.

Impact and commitment to nominating organization, 20 points.

Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served, 20 points.

A recognition cocktail party will be held on Wednesday, March 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations. The nominees, their significant others and the executive directors of the nominating organizations will be invited.

Nomination applications are due by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. All nominations will be acknowledged.

For a nomination form visit Nomination Form.

Advertising/Sponsorship deadline is April 4.

If you have any questions contact Gloria at gmercado@earthlink.net.

For more information visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

