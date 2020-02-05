Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar

Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Join the Association for light appetizers and wine at Fastframe, located next to Kohl’s, 24204 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, 91355.

The exhibit will run from Feb. 1 – 28.

“FastFrame has been in Santa Clarita for over 20 years and has given local artists an important venue to display/sell their artworks in their shop,” said Kaczmar. “I will have a fun variety of paintings on display: horses, cats, wild animals, landcapes, and people.”

See: https://fineartAmerica.com/profiles/olga-kaczmar.

Kaczmar paints in oil, watercolor, pastels and digital photography. Her art was used to promote a film and book on the 1932 Ukrainian genocide. She has an international following of genealogy researchers on her www.dpcamps.org web site, and people searching for families lost during World War II.

See also www.valenciafastframe@att.net and www.santaclaritaartists.org.