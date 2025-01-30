Feb. 8: Candle Making Class at Agua Dulce Winery

Cigna Healthcare and Providence are expanding their Los Angeles County network, offering customers several additional care facilities.

The International Animated Film Society-Hollywood has announced the nominees for the 52nd annual Annie Awards.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Wildfire Recovery: Housing Choice Vouchers for Families Affected by the January 2025 Critical Fire Events at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 regular board meeting.

Ensuring that every student at California State University, Northridge has the tools they need to succeed drives everything that Freddie Sánchez does at CSUN.

The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has officially been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The American Red Cross is proud to collaborate with 211 LA, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and hyper-local partner with deep community roots, in a successful community-led response to support recovery from the wildfires in Los Angeles.

California State University, Northridge, will be presenting “Bajitas y Suavecitas,” an art exhibit that focuses on women leaders in lowrider culture, this spring in the university’s Art Galleries.

The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.

DISC Sports & Spine Center proudly announces that 20 of its physicians are being recognized this year by The Southern California Super Doctors.

From Feb. 22 through March 2, the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, will present a new opera by California State University, Northridge emeritus music professor Daniel Kessner. The opera shines light on the lives of members of a Japanese American family and their friends while imprisoned in a US internment camp during World War II.

Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has announced the start of its grant funded watershed education program at McGrath Elementary School.

In the wake of the devastating fires in Southern California and as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proclaimed State of Emergency and Executive Order, the California Department of Public Health is taking steps to support and make things easier for Californians as recovery continues across the region.

Award-winning magician Chris Caneld is premiering his immersive, magical theatrical show "The Games We Play" at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on Feb. 28.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has announced that applications will be available for the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option on Feb. 18.

Jan. 30: Aerospace & Defense Forum Mixer at Porsche Museum Attend the Aerospace & Defense Forum, Santa Clarita Valley Chapter January Excellence in Leadership Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m.

Supes Approve Comprehensive Plan for Recovery from Fires The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a sweeping plan to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure equitable support for thousands of residents and small businesses affected by the unprecedented Eaton and Palisades Wildfires this month.

COC VITA to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2024, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.

Zonta ‘Young Women in Leadership Award’ Applications Available Applications for the 2025 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Steven Szczerbaty. He is a 74-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., on the 26800 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Santa Clarita.