January 30
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Feb. 8: Candle Making Class at Agua Dulce Winery
| Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
Candle Making Workshop Aqua Dulce cropped

Agua Dulce Winery with Jahnoe Candles will host a candle-making class, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 9640 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Spend a fun afternoon at the winery, sipping a favorite drink and making candles.

Price is $50 per person.

Call (661) 268-7402 or email steve@aguadulcewinery.com to RSVP and reserve a spot.

Candle Making Workshop Aqua Dulce
01-30-2025 Feb. 8: Candle Making Class at Agua Dulce Winery
01-29-2025 Cigna Healthcare, Providence to Broaden Southern California Network
01-29-2025 Physicians Recognized by 2025 Southern California Super Doctors
01-28-2025 Jan. 30: Aerospace & Defense Forum Mixer at Porsche Museum
01-27-2025 Feb. 3: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Feb. 4: Supes to Discuss Housing Vouchers for Fire Victims
Among several important issues, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will discuss Wildfire Recovery: Housing Choice Vouchers for Families Affected by the January 2025 Critical Fire Events at the Tuesday, Feb. 4 regular board meeting.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
City Awards $200,000 in Community Services, Arts Grants
The Santa Clarita City Council approved the 2025 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations during its regular meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 28.
CalArtians Nominated for Annual Annie Awards
The International Animated Film Society-Hollywood has announced the nominees for the 52nd annual Annie Awards.
Cigna Healthcare, Providence to Broaden Southern California Network
Cigna Healthcare and Providence are expanding their Los Angeles County network, offering customers several additional care facilities.
Physicians Recognized by 2025 Southern California Super Doctors
DISC Sports & Spine Center proudly announces that 20 of its physicians are being recognized this year by The Southern California Super Doctors.
City Receives Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement from the National Procurement Institute, Inc.
‘Bajitas y Suavecitas:’ CSUN to Showcase Lowrider Art From Chicana Artists
California State University, Northridge, will be presenting “Bajitas y Suavecitas,” an art exhibit that focuses on women leaders in lowrider culture, this spring in the university’s Art Galleries.
Red Cross Collabs with 211 LA to Support Fire Recovery
The American Red Cross is proud to collaborate with 211 LA, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization and hyper-local partner with deep community roots, in a successful community-led response to support recovery from the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Rescheduled in SCV
The 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count has officially been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.
CSUN Staffer Receives CSU’s Highest Honor for His Focus on Advancing Holistic Student Support
Ensuring that every student at California State University, Northridge has the tools they need to succeed drives everything that Freddie Sánchez does at CSUN.


State Superintendent Announces Summer Food Service Program Applications Available on Feb. 18
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond has announced that applications will be available for the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option on Feb. 18.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Feb. 28: Magician Chris Canfield to Premiere Theaterical Show
Award-winning magician Chris Caneld is premiering his immersive, magical theatrical show "The Games We Play" at The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall on Feb. 28.
State Expands Support to Those Impacted by SoCal Wildfires
In the wake of the devastating fires in Southern California and as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s proclaimed State of Emergency and Executive Order, the California Department of Public Health is taking steps to support and make things easier for Californians as recovery continues across the region.
SCOPE Watershed Education Program at McGrath Elementary
Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment has announced the start of its grant funded watershed education program at McGrath Elementary School.
Feb. 22-March 2: CSUN Professor Emeritus Debuts Opera
From Feb. 22 through March 2, the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, will present a new opera by California State University, Northridge emeritus music professor Daniel Kessner. The opera shines light on the lives of members of a Japanese American family and their friends while imprisoned in a US internment camp during World War II.
Jan. 30: Aerospace & Defense Forum Mixer at Porsche Museum
Attend the Aerospace & Defense Forum, Santa Clarita Valley Chapter January Excellence in Leadership Mixer on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
Supes Approve Comprehensive Plan for Recovery from Fires
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a sweeping plan to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure equitable support for thousands of residents and small businesses affected by the unprecedented Eaton and Palisades Wildfires this month.
COC VITA to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $67,000 in 2024, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Zonta ‘Young Women in Leadership Award’ Applications Available
Applications for the 2025 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award are now available from the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD Seeks Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Steven Szczerbaty. He is a 74-year-old male White who was last seen on Jan. 27, at 4 p.m., on the 26800 block of Sierra Highway, in the city of Santa Clarita.
Cougars Take First at Pt. Conception Invitational
College of the Canyons men's golf claimed its first tournament victory of the season after seeing four players finish top four in the individual standings in a dominant outing at the 2025 Pt. Conception Invitational played at La Purisima Golf Course on Monday, Jan. 27.
