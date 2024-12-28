Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry

The Feeding Futures Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., at the Newhall Family Theatre. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for this special inaugural event to kick off the capital campaign for the new pantry.

The Feeding Futures Performance Gala is an evening of fun, and fundraising, Enjoy delicious hors’doeuvres, exciting entertainment and opportunities to support a great cause.

The Newhall Family Theatre will be alive with local performers, artists, comedians, speakers and music. Hosted by Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

VIP tickets are priced at $161.90 and include:

Time to mingle with VIPs under a heated tent, bar service and personalized photos. Catering by Wolf Creek. VIPs also receive the best seats in the theater, access to exclusive mocktail and an hors d’oeuvres hour before and during intermission and swag bag.

General admission tickets are $108.55.

Newhall Family Theatre

24607 Walnut St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/feeding-futures-gala-tickets-1114312411419.

For more event information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.

