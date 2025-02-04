Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show

Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.

Among the teams are six Santa Clarita Valley schools: Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch.

Color guard is a dynamic, performance-based sport that combines choreographed movement, dance and equipment manipulation, including flags and prop rifles. This event will highlight artistry, athleticism and precision from some of the region’s most talented teams.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the Valencia High School gymnasium box office on the day of the event.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Valencia High School Gymnasium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Doors Open: 9:30 a.m. First Performance: 10 a.m.

The WGASC celebrated its 36th anniversary season in 2024. It now boasts over 450 members. WGASC fosters artistic excellence, creates an inclusive community and strives to delivers quality experiences for all. It has expanded the education division and added Percussion and Winds in 2021 to further serve the community.

WGASC continues to innovate and elevate standards across the pageantry arts. The 2023 season was the first which fully integrated percussion, winds and color guard.

For more information email vikingsband@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...