February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Feb. 8: Valencia High Hosts WGASC Classification, Debut Show
| Tuesday, Feb 4, 2025
comp 0208 guard

Valencia High School’s Pride of the Vikings Color Guard will host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, featuring 39 high school color guard teams from across Southern California.

Among the teams are six Santa Clarita Valley schools: Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch.

Color guard is a dynamic, performance-based sport that combines choreographed movement, dance and equipment manipulation, including flags and prop rifles. This event will highlight artistry, athleticism and precision from some of the region’s most talented teams.

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the Valencia High School gymnasium box office on the day of the event.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Valencia High School Gymnasium, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Doors Open: 9:30 a.m. First Performance: 10 a.m.

The WGASC celebrated its 36th anniversary season in 2024. It now boasts over 450 members. WGASC fosters artistic excellence, creates an inclusive community and strives to delivers quality experiences for all. It has expanded the education division and added Percussion and Winds in 2021 to further serve the community.

WGASC continues to innovate and elevate standards across the pageantry arts. The 2023 season was the first which fully integrated percussion, winds and color guard.

For more information email vikingsband@gmail.com.

comp 0208 guard
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting

Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board

Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections

Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
FULL STORY...

Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open

Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
FULL STORY...
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
The city of Santa Clarita will host "FestAbility," presented by UCLA Health, formerly known as the Free To Be Me Festival, for its fourth consecutive year on Sunday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 4: ‘FestAbility’ Celebrates Special Needs Community at West Creek
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
College of the Canyons men's golf placed first in the Western State Conference opener at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, Feb. 3, while taking individual medalist honors and seeing three players finish in the top-10
Canyons Wins WSC Opener at Oakmont Country Club
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts
CalArtians Among 2025 USA Fellows
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall
Feb. 6: Parks, Rec, Community Services Commission to Meet
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 6: The MAIN Presents Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.
March 2: HOPE Theatre Arts Presents ‘Astronaut Bootcamp’
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
SCVNews.com