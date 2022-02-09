Feb. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Feb. 8 two scholarship contests sponsored by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus for the 2022 remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.
Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine's Day experience.
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall will offer an after-school youth theater workshop Feb. 15 to April 28 for children ages 8 to 17. The program will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:45 p.m. to:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
February is “For the Love of Family” month at Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. The agency has launched the Building Hope Paver Dedication Project and invites the community to join the effort to build a path towards keeping families together by supporting the Building Hope: Family Promise Center with customized brick and paver commemorations.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita’s "Road Rehab Program" uses a data-driven approach to identify and treat residential and arterial roadways throughout the city for targeted overlay or slurry seal to rehabilitate and maintain streets.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
