The city of Santa Clarita has announced that as part of the median modification work taking place at Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road, additional lane closures are required on Saturday, Feb. 4 for street grinding and paving.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 30 additional deaths and 2,201 new cases countywide.
Carousel Ranch, a place where children with special needs discover and experience some of their greatest achievements through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs will celebrate its 26th anniversary this year.
The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to accelerate the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide much needed support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter.
"Mind Over Marijuana" is the California Department of Public Health’s new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $5 million grant under the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program funded through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Master's men's and women's track & field teams traveled to Claremont, Calif. Saturday for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications.
