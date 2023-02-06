Downloads:
1. 2023 SIDEWALK POETRY PROJECT

Update on the Sidewalk Poetry Project with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the final selected poems.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Recommendations Confirmation 1.18.23
2. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2023: TRAILHEAD ART

Update on the Temporary Public Art projects along the City’s trails with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the selected artists.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2023 Trailhead Recommendations Artist Commission 2.9.23
3. ARTS COMMISSION COMMITTEES

A review of the current Arts Commission committees.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Arts Commission Committees 03242022
Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report – February 2023
Public Art Projects Status Report – February 2023
Public Art Projects Status Report – February 2023
