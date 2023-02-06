The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include the Sidewalk Poetry Project, Trailhead Art and Arts Commission Committees.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below.

