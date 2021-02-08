Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers on the First Floor at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

To provide written comments, submit an electronic written comment form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least two hours before the start time.

Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

To speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 964 0497 2668 and Password: 276429

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/96404972668

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

