[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 7
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
| Friday, Feb 7, 2020
february 11 meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council’s regular meeting at City Hall’s City Council Chambers.

Agenda items include the city’s official acceptance of a donation of approximately 10 acres of land in the city limits, known as the Stuart Property; possible awarding of a conceptual design contract with the Southern California Regional Rail Authority for a grade-separated crossing at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station in Canyon Country for both a pedestrian-only and a vehicular and pedestrian crossing to connect the existing parking lot to the future Via Princessa park site; and choosing a city delegate and alternate representative to the Southern California Association of Governments General Assembly.

Santa Clarita City Council Chambers are located on City Hall’s 1st Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

For the Council’s complete February 11 meeting agenda, click here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting

February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council's regular meeting at City Hall's City Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School

City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
FULL STORY...

City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan

City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Thursday, Feb 6, 2020
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting

Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5

Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council's regular meeting at City Hall's City Council Chambers.
February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting
City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth met with students at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, February 6, to present 25 additional recycling bins the students had requested to enhance the recycling program already in place.
City Donates Recycling Bins to Golden Valley High School
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the second-worst disaster in California history with its annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture and bus tour to the dam site in San Francisquito Canyon on Saturday, March 14.
March 14: Annual St. Francis Dam Disaster Lecture, Bus Tour
Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.
Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
Have your beauty and eat it, too. Join SCV Water on Saturday, Feb. 8., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to learn about Waterwise Vegetable Gardening. We’ll show you how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn't sacrifice curb appeal.
Feb. 8: SCV Water Hosting Water-Wise Vegetable Gardening Class
Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
Every year during Black History Month, California State University, Northridge hosts a wide array of events to honor the legacy and future of the black community. February’s events will be hosted by several departments and campus bodies.
Several CSUN Departments Hosting Events to Celebrate Black History Month
Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
Laurie Morgan is having a one-woman art show at Teacision & Art, located 24802 Orchard Village Road, #A-2, Santa Clarita, from now until March 15.
Teacision & Art Featuring Works by Laurie Morgan
One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 126 responded to a four-car collision in Valencia Thursday.
One Person Sent to Hospital After 4-Car Collision
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference returns Saturday, March 21 with an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions centered around the theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”
March 21: COC Women’s Conference
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Castaic Union School District is excited and proud to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Castaic Middle School will announce the students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS).
Feb. 12: Castaic Middle School National Junior Honor Society Spring Induction
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International invite you to celebrate with them at its 2020 Annual Awards and Installation Gala, 1940s-themed event.
Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Should another recession occur in the coming years, Santa Clarita is well-positioned to remain a strong economy, city officials said Tuesday during a study session in preparation for its 2020-21 spending plan.
City Lays Groundwork for 2020-21 Spending Plan
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry clean-er, is hosting its 5th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, Feb. 10 - 29. The drive benefits the Westside Food Bank, the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry, and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Feb. 10-29: Flair Cleaners Annual Food Drive
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Cheryl will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants understand guidelines for filing State and Federal taxes to include any updated requirements.
Feb. 15: Zonta Hosting LifeForward Tax Season Workshop
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Two players from the 2019 College of the Canyons football team were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault following a recent incident in Stevenson Ranch.
Two COC Football Players Arrested on Suspicion of Aggravated Assault
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
While many cities in the Golden State are dealing with the struggle of funding pension and other post-employment benefits, Santa Clarita remains in good financial standing, and that is not by accident.
City Manager: Santa Clarita in Good Financial Standing
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved $15,500,000 to build a new Emergency Vehicle Operations Center at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Supes OK $15.5M for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita, a local young professional organization that teaches leadership development through civic engagement, will partner with a local Gallup-certified Strengths Coach and the College of the Canyons Center of Civic Engagement to offer a training workshop on Tuesday, February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: JCI Santa Clarita to Host ‘Strength Finders’ Training
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
Local nonprofit young entrepreneur, business and community service organization JCI Santa Clarita has chosen its board members and board president for 2020.
JCI Santa Clarita Sets New Board, President for 2020
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Producers have set the talent lineup for “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
%d bloggers like this: