February 11 Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the February 11 agenda for the Council’s regular meeting at City Hall’s City Council Chambers.

Agenda items include the city’s official acceptance of a donation of approximately 10 acres of land in the city limits, known as the Stuart Property; possible awarding of a conceptual design contract with the Southern California Regional Rail Authority for a grade-separated crossing at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station in Canyon Country for both a pedestrian-only and a vehicular and pedestrian crossing to connect the existing parking lot to the future Via Princessa park site; and choosing a city delegate and alternate representative to the Southern California Association of Governments General Assembly.

Santa Clarita City Council Chambers are located on City Hall’s 1st Floor, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

For the Council’s complete February 11 meeting agenda, click here.