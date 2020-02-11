February 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meeting

The next Santa Clarita Arts Commission regular meeting is set for City Hall on Thursday, February 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Items on the agenda include an arts spotlight on College of the Canyons; an update on the Temporary Public Art project along the city’s trails with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Call for Artist; approve the final selected artist for the 2020 Bike Rack Project which will be located at the new Canyon

Country Community Center; and an overview of the performances and other programs offered at The MAIN venue in Old Town Newhall. There will also be an Arts Commission Work Plan Status Report.

The commission meeting will take place at City Hall, in City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, 91355.

To view the full agenda online, click here.