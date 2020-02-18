February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session

After more than three decades of helping Castaic students, Janene Maxon, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Castaic Union School District, announced her plans to retire this summer.

The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission has released the February 18 agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, February 17-23, 2020.

The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session at City Hall on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a person fatally shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Newhall.

COVID-19 news: Carl Goldman and his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman, owners of radio station KHTS in Santa Clarita and passengers on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, are back in the U.S. and ensconced in a medical facility in Omaha, Nebraska, where Carl has been hospitalized.

To shed light on the creative industry in Newhall, the Newhallywood Silent Film festival debuted last weekend by showcasing different silent films alongside a variety of workshops.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to multiple, odd calls but perhaps none like the one on Friday afternoon: a bear arm on a Valencia street.

Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises on Thursday evening confirmed that Japanese health officials had diagnosed 44 new positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus among people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Code for America said Thursday that nearly 66,000 marijuana convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64 will be dismissed as part of their cutting-edge partnership.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation received a significant recognition this week from the California Association for Local Economic Development and has been honored with an Award of Excellence in their Programs Category for SCVEDC's LiveWorkSCV.com job board.

The city of Santa Clarita has received a petition from a Walnut Creek attorney on behalf of a group of voters to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, alleging the local government’s at-large election system dilutes the votes of Latino residents.

The Trump administration is deploying tactical units of border patrol agents as part of a stepped-up arrest operation in so-called "sanctuary cities" across the United States, including Los Angeles, the New York Times reported Friday evening.

State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless Caltrans delivered 10 travel trailers on Thursday to a site in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.

Cops’ Horde of License Plate Photos Slammed by State Auditor California’s state auditor said Thursday that law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Department have flouted privacy laws meant to ensure that license plate photos captured by automated cameras aren't abused and are safeguarded from hackers.

High-Speed Rail Authority Issues Draft 2020 Business Plan The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued its Draft 2020 Business Plan on Wednesday for public review and comment, as the agency seeks to advance California’s leadership in building a modern, clean and sustainable transportation system.

Lopez Sentenced to 15 Years for Murder, Gross Vehicular Manslaughter Joe Lopez, 38, of Littlerock, who was convicted of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 in 2017, killing the occupant, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.

Detectives: Golden Stop Liquor Shooting ‘Self-defense’ Detectives investigating the Golden Stop Liquor shooting that occurred Feb. 2 believe the store owner acted in self-defense when he reportedly shot and killed a suspect during a robbery.