February 19 Agenda: Hart District Board Regular Meeting

The meetings will take place at the district’s Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
The full February 19 agenda follows below:
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
February 19, 2020 7:00PM
(Closed Session 6:00 p.m.) Administrative Center 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, California
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
The Board will recognize Bud, Regan, Cambria, and Maci Lawrence, who donated Keep the Pressure kits for every classroom in the Hart District in the fall of 2018. These kits were used to save lives at Saugus High School on November 14, 2019.
IV.B. Recognition of the William S. Hart Education Foundation (WiSH)
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Board will thank the WiSH Education Foundation directors and advisory council members for their tireless work to support the students and staff of the Hart District by raising funds for programs and initiatives not funded by the state, and in particular, their recent efforts on behalf of Saugus High School recovery and the creation of wellness centers throughout the District.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
V.D. School Site Report – West Ranch High School
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford will give a presentation on the unique ways the school is working to increase family engagement.
VI. Special Items
VI.A. Learning Post/Hart at Home Expansion
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Dr. Pete Getz will give an update on Learning Post/Hart at Home and share plans for expansion of the program.
VII. Public Comments
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Revised Board Policies and Deletion of Out-Dated Board Policy and Administrative Regulation – First Reading
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Revised Board policies (BP) 5145.13 and BP 5146 are being brought to the Governing Board for a first reading. Board members may suggest changes to revised Board policies prior to a second reading at a subsequent Board meeting.
Rationale:
The following Board policies are being brought to the Board for a first reading. The Board may request revisions prior to a subsequent reading at a future Board meeting, where approval of revised Board policies will be requested.
Revised BP 5145.13 – Response to Immigration Enforcement
Revised BP 5146 – Married/Pregnant/Parenting Students
Deletion of BP and AR 5146 – Married/Pregnant/Parenting Students – dated 1998
IX.A. Resolution No. 19/20-27 – In Support of Sulphur Springs Union School District School Facilities Bond Measure US
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State funding and local revenue sources do not provide adequate funding necessary to fund all capital improvement needs of school districts. The passage of Measure US would allow the Sulphur Springs Union School District to repair, renovate, and construct facilities, provide adequate technology and security, and improve the education experience for students.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-27 in support of Sulphur Springs Union School District School Facilities Bond Measure US.
The Governing Board appointed Mike Kuhlman as the next superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District at the August 21, 2019, Board meeting. Mr. Kuhlman will assume his new position on March 1, 2020. The employment agreement is attached for the Board’s consideration and approval.
Recommended Motion:
Consider approval of the Contract of Employment Between the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District and Michael Kuhlman.
IX.D. California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly Election (2020)
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board to consider voting for up to three candidates in the 2020 California School Boards Association (CSBA) Delegate Assembly election, Region 22.
Rationale:
Information from the California School Boards Association (CSBA) regarding the 2020 Delegate Assembly Election is attached. The Board may vote for up to three individuals on the ballot but may not cast more than one vote for any one candidate. There are four candidates running for the three available seats in CSBA Region 22. The ballot also contains a provision for write-in candidates. Mr. Sturgeon and Dr. Moore currently serve as CSBA Delegates; their terms expire in May 2021.
Recommended Motion:
Vote for a maximum of three candidates in the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Delegate Assembly election, Region 22, and authorize staff to mail the ballot as authorized on or before March 16, 2020.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-25 allows specific teachers to teach in subject areas other than their credential authorization.
Rationale:
Education Code Section 44263 provides that holders of teaching credentials, by resolution of the local governing board and with the consent of the individual teachers, may serve outside of their areas of authorization if they have completed nine (9) upper division or graduate units or eighteen (18) semester units of coursework in the subject to be taught.
Education Code Section 44258.2 states that the holder of a Single Subject or Standard Secondary Teaching Credential, with his or her consent, may teach an assignment in grades 5 through 8 provided the teacher has completed six (6) upper division or graduate units or twelve (12) semester units of course work in the subject to be taught.
Education Code Section 44256(b) states that the holder of a Multiple Subject or Standard Elementary Teaching Credential may teach, with his or her consent, any subject in departmentalized classes below grade 9 provided that the teacher has completed a minimum of twelve (12) semester units or six (6) upper division or graduate semester units of coursework in the subject to be taught.
Resolution No. 19/20-25 is based upon these three provisions of the law which allow specific teachers to teach in subject areas other than their credential authorization. This is an on-going requirement that necessitates Board approval each year.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-25 – Teacher Assignments allowing specific teachers to teach in subject areas other than their credential authorization.
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Resolution No. 19/20-26 – Competitive Sports Authorizations allowing specific teachers without physical education credentials to cover one period of coaching.
Rationale:
Education Code Section 44258.7(b) allows a full-time teacher who holds a credential in a subject other than physical education to coach a competitive sport for which the students receive physical education credit for one period a day, if the teacher has completed a minimum of 20 clock hours of first aid instruction appropriate to the specific sport.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 19/20-26 – Competitive Sports Authorizations allowing single period coaching assignments.
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbooks/Instructional Materials, 2019/20
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Textbooks have been recommended for final adoption for the 2019/20 school year.
Rationale:
The Fault in Our Stars– Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Green– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – Despite the tumor-shrinking medical miracle that has bought her a few years, Hazel has never been anything but terminal, her final chapter inscribed upon diagnosis. She is 16 and reluctant to attend a cancer support group. But when Augustus Waters suddenly appears at the meeting, Hazel’s story is about to be completely rewritten. He is charming and witty. Augustus has had osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, but has recently had the all clear. Hazel and Augustus embark on a roller coaster ride of emotions while searching for the author of their favorite book. They travel to Amsterdam in search of Peter Van Houten, the author of An Imperial Affliction. While on their trip, Augustus breaks some heartbreaking news to Hazel, and both of their worlds fall apart around them. Insightful, bold, irreverent, and raw, The Fault in Our Stars is award-winning-author John Green’s most ambitious and heartbreaking work yet, brilliantly exploring the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love.
Dear Martin– Publisher: Ember – Author: Nic Stone– Course Area: – Basic English 11 – Grade: 11 – Justyce McAllister is top of his class, captain of the debate team, and set for the Ivy League next year— but none of that matters to the police officer who just put him in handcuffs. He is eventually released without charges (or an apology), but the incident has Justyce spooked. Despite leaving his rough neighborhood, he can’t seem to escape the scorn of his former peers or the attitude of his prep-school classmates. The only exception: Sarah Jane, Justyce’s gorgeous—and white—debate partner he wishes he didn’t have a thing for. Struggling to cope with it all, Justyce starts a journal to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But do Dr. King’s teachings hold up in the modern world? Justyce isn’t so sure. Then comes the day Justyce goes driving with his best friend, Manny, windows rolled down, music turned up. Way up. Much to the fury of the white off-duty cop beside them. Words fly. Shots are fired. And Justyce and Manny get caught in the crosshairs. In the media fallout, it’s Justyce who is under attack. Some would kill to know the truth of what happened—Justyce is dying to forget.
Stealing Buddha’s Dinner– Publisher: Penguin Books – Author: Nguyen– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – As a Vietnamese girl coming of age in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Nguyen is filled with a rapacious hunger for American identity, and in the pre-PC-era Midwest (where the Jennifers and Tiffanys reign supreme), the desire to belong transmutes into a passion for American food. More exotic seeming than her Buddhist grandmother’s traditional specialties, the campy, preservative-filled “delicacies” of mainstream America capture her imagination. In Stealing Buddha’s Dinner, the glossy branded allure of Pringles, Kit Kats, and Toll House Cookies becomes an ingenious metaphor for Nguyen’s struggle to become a “real” American, a distinction that brings with it the dream of the perfect school lunch, burgers and Jell-O for dinner, and a visit from the Kool-Aid man. Vivid and viscerally powerful, this remarkable memoir about growing up in the 1980s introduces an original, new literary voice and an entirely new spin on the classic assimilation story.
I am Malala– Publisher: Little, Brown, and Company – Author: Yousafzai– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – When the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan, one girl spoke out. Malala Yousafzai refused to be silenced and fought for her right to an education. On Tuesday, October 9, 2012, when she was fifteen, she almost paid the ultimate price. She was shot in the head at point-blank range while riding the bus home from school, and few expected her to survive. Instead, Malala’s miraculous recovery has taken her on an extraordinary journey from a remote valley in northern Pakistan to the halls of the United Nations in New York. At sixteen, she became a global symbol of peaceful protest and the youngest nominee ever for the Nobel Peace Prize. I am Malalais the remarkable tale of a family uprooted by global terrorism, of the fight for girls’ education, of a father who, himself a school owner, championed and encouraged his daughter to write and attend school, and of brave parents who have a fierce love for their daughter in a society that prizes sons.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbooks, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2019/20 year.
X.C.2. Requests to Attend Out-of-State Events – Golden Valley High and West Ranch High Schools
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff members at Golden Valley High and West Ranch High Schools are requesting authorization to attend out-of-state events.
Rationale:
Danielle Werts, a science teacher at Golden Valley High School, is requesting authorization to participate in the Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science Reading, in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 1-9, 2020.
Kristin Hinze, Todd Arrowsmith, Fran Whitney, and Tracy Priske, staff members at West Ranch High School, are requesting authorization to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) state convention, in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020.
Financial Impact:
All expenses for Danielle Werts to participate in the AP Environmental Science Reading, in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 1-9, 2020, will be paid by the College Board.
All expenses for Kristin Hinze, Todd Arrowsmith, Fran Whitney, and Tracy Priske to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) state convention, in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020, will be charged to West Ranch High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) account.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize Danielle Werts to participate in the AP Environmental Science Reading, in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 1-9, 2020.
Authorize Kristin Hinze, Todd Arrowsmith, Fran Whitney, and Tracy Priske to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities (CADA) state convention, in Reno, Nevada, March 3-7, 2020.
X.C.3. Requests for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Canyon High, Golden Valley High, Valencia High, West Ranch High, and Rio Norte Junior High Schools
Speaker:
Vicki Engbrecht, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Canyon High School (Band and Choir, Baseball), Golden Valley High School (Vocal Arts), Valencia High School (Girls Lacrosse, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)), West Ranch High School (Dance), and Rio Norte Junior High School (Music).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe, Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias, Valencia High School Principal Steve Ford, West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford, and Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Audrey Asplund are attached.
Recommended Motion:
Approve trips: CHS Band and Choir, Newark, NJ, 4/3-7/20; CHS Baseball, Encinitas, 4/6-9/20; GVHS Vocal Arts, Los Alamitos, 3/20-21/20; VHS Girls Lacrosse, Emeryville, 3/20-22/20; VHS FBLA, Ontario, 4/23-26/20; WRHS Dance, Orlando, FL, 2/28-3/3/20; WRHS Dance, Long Beach, 3/21-22/20; RNJHS Music, Anaheim, 3/27-28/20.
X.C.4. Agreement Between William S. Hart Union High School District and Opportunities for Learning (OFL) for Summer School – 2020
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The summer school program agreement with Opportunities for Learning (OFL) has been updated for Summer School 2020.
Rationale:
An agreement with OFL, specifically outlining the 2020 summer school program, the respective responsibilities of each partner, and listing the schools where summer school will be held in 2020 has been reviewed by staff and is being presented tonight for approval by the Governing Board.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Summer Program Agreement Between William S. Hart Union High School District and OFL-WSH, LLC – 2020.
X.C.5. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan.Analysis of each plan reveals necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with school leadership teams and advisory councils, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans of Golden Valley High School, La Mesa Junior High School, and Bowman High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Golden Valley High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Bowman High School.
X.C.6. District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) Meeting Minutes
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District is required to have District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) meetings during the school year consisting of parents and English Language Development administrators and coordinators. Minutes of the November 5, 2019, meeting are submitted for review.
Recommended Motion:
Review minutes of the November 5, 2019, DELAC meeting.
X.C.7. School Accountability Report Cards for 2018/19
Speaker:
Dave Caldwell
Quick Summary / Abstract:
School Accountability Report Cards for the 2018/19 school year are being presented for Governing Board approval.
Rationale:
The State requires all California school districts to publish annual School Accountability Report Cards (SARCs), offering the public the opportunity to look at issues such as test scores, school safety, student demographics and teacher qualifications.
The documents are posted to the Hart District website at www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/accountability-reports . Each school report is listed. Previous reports are also available by visiting the same page and scrolling down for the link. The posting of the SARCs is in accordance with the State deadline of February 1, 2020. The reports require Governing Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the School Accountability Report Cards for the 2018/19 school year.
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Purchase Order Report
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of the January 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested.
Rationale:
Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period January 1, 2020, through January 31, 2020.
This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction.
Financial Impact:
The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in January 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of January 1, 2020, through January 31, 2020.
X.D.5. Ratification of Contracts for Associated Student Body Activities
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for contracts issued between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2020, for Associated Student Body activities.
Rationale:
The District employs best practices with all Associated Student Body (ASB) activities and implements contracts that indemnify the District for all ASB events and field trips. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general liability, auto liability, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The District issued the following contracts for ASB activities or field trips between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2020, at multiple school sites for activities including, but not limited to, field trips, back-to-school events, school dances, and portrait/yearbook agreements.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Associated Student Body contracts list for contracts issued between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2020.
X.D.6. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity.
Rationale:
Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes.
Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2019/20 school year:
TIPS 190401. This contract offers furniture, furnishings and related services.
Irvine Unified School District 19/20-01 IT. This contract is for technology equipment and peripherals.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2019/20 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a).
X.D.7. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for the disposition of surplus/obsolete equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
1. Television (QTY 8, Valencia High School)
2. VCR (QTY 6, Valencia High School)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.E.1. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between January 1, 2020, and February 14, 2020, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction Projects
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Contracts issued between January 1, 2020, and February 14, 2020, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects are presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Facilities Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments. The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District. The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.
The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District. The following contract for miscellaneous facilities construction projects was issued between January 1, 2020, and February 14, 2020:
CONTRACT VALUE/
LOCATION
CONTRACTOR
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
FUNDING SOURCE
Hart High School
A-Brite Blind and Drapery
Provide/Install classroom window covers
$5,369.25
Lease Revenue Bonds
(Fund 40.5)
Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between January 1, 2020, and February 14, 2020, for miscellaneous facilities construction projects.
X.E.2. Proposal for Graduation Security Services (Sterling General Security Services, Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for graduation security services at Hart District school sites for graduation week and at College of the Canyons (COC) for gate control/searches/stands/fields and chairs/plant/sound security for the District’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies from Sterling General Security Services, Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District annually contracts for graduation security hours. Specifically, this proposal provides for security services during each graduation ceremony, as well as on each high school campus (excluding Castaic High School) during the days prior to and around graduation.
The proposal is for three years covering 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies. The District may terminate the agreement without need for cause by providing thirty (30) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
Hourly rates are as follows:
2020
2021
2022
Regular Rate
$25.25
$25.25
$25.25
Holiday Rate
$37.88
$37.88
$37.88
It is estimated that we will need 952 regular hours and 28 holiday hours for graduation week, 352 hours for gate control/searches/stands/field, and 216 hours for chairs/plant/sound security, subject to change based on District needs.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal for graduation security services at Hart District school sites for graduation week and at College of the Canyons for gate control/searches/stands/fields and chairs/plant/sound security for the District’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies to Sterling General Security Services, Inc.
X.E.3. Proposal for Graduation Security Services (Top Star Security Guard Inc.)
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A proposal for graduation security services at College of the Canyons (COC) for parking lot/traffic flow migration for the District’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies from Top Star Security Guard Inc., is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The District annually contracts for graduation security services. Specifically, this proposal provides for security services at the fourteen (14) COC parking lots to ensure orderly and safe vehicle traffic flow, and to monitor for suspicious activity for the purpose of reporting to law enforcement.
The proposal is for three years covering 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies. The District may terminate the agreement without need for cause by providing thirty (30) days written notice.
Financial Impact:
Hourly rates are as follows:
2020
2021
2022
$22.50
$23.50
$24.50
It is estimated that we will need approximately 602 hours per year for parking lot/traffic flow migration at COC, subject to change based on District’s needs.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the proposal for graduation security services at College of the Canyons for parking lot/traffic flow migration for the District’s 2020, 2021, and 2022 graduation ceremonies to Top Star Security Guard Inc.
X.E.4. Fee Amendment No. 2 – Division of the State Architect Materials Testing Company for Castaic High School Increment 2 (Twining, Inc.)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 2 from Twining, Inc., for Division of the State Architect (DSA) Materials Testing for Castaic High School Increment 2 is presented for approval.
Rationale:
DSA requires the District to hire an independent DSA materials testing lab to work with the inspector of record/project inspector to perform any DSA-mandated materials tests either required by DSA or the inspector of record/project inspector. Materials inspection fees are billed to the District at time and material costs. The District is only billed for the time and material used by the testing company on the project.
On December 14, 2016, Twining, Inc., was approved by the Board as the materials testing lab for Castaic High School Increment 2. That proposal was for an initial fee of $1,228,164.35. On April 18, 2018, the Board approved Fee Amendment No. 1 to Twining for $773,788. At that time, the project manager and Twining believed that this fee amendment would cover the testing and inspection costs through the duration of the project. Due to the extended period of construction on the site, Twining is now projecting additional fees of $24,000 to complete the project.
Financial Impact:
$24,000 from Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 2 from Twining, Inc., for Division of the State Architect Materials Testing for Castaic High School Increment 2.
X.E.5. Change Order Nos. 1 and 2 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-03 – Santa Clarita Concrete)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order Nos. 1 and 2 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-03 – Santa Clarita Concrete) are presented for approval.
Rationale:
Change Order No. 1
Backcharge for American Modular Systems, Inc. shimming and welding on top of concrete pedestals due to inconsistent heights of the concrete pedestals for the North building ($4,195 credit).
Change Order No. 2
Return of the unused portion of the contractors allowance ($15,000 credit).
Financial Impact:
$19,195 credit to Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order Nos. 1 and 2 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project from Santa Clarita Concrete.
X.E.6. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. HA1811A-03 (Santa Clarita Concrete) – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. HA1811A-03 (Santa Clarita Concrete) for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Project, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project.
Rationale:
Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:
Santa Clarita Concrete
Bid Package No. HA1811A-03 – Structural Concrete
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Project, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project and authorize retention release to Santa Clarita Concrete.
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
