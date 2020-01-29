February MAIN Events Announced

A mix of laughter, horror and reflection will be on display in a variety of events at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Tickets are on sale now for film, theatre, comedy and music shows taking place in February. Adult beverages will also be available for purchase at select shows, in addition to concessions.

The MAIN will welcome Open Wings Theatre Company for its production of “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl. This poetic reimagining of the Orpheus myth is a retelling in Eurydice’s point of view. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. The play is a fresh look at a timeless love story with contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists and beautiful, visual metaphor. Shows are scheduled for Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22, at 8:00 p.m. and Feb. 16 and 23, at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

In collaboration with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, The MAIN will participate in the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival by featuring late-night film screenings. On Friday, February 14, at 11:00 p.m., The MAIN will host Silent Screams, late-night screenings of the horror masterpieces “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” and “The Golem” with live accompaniment. On Saturday, February 15, at 11:00 p.m., enjoy Abstract Cinema Late Show, a late-night party featuring contemporary silent films by CalArts students. Grab your friends for an evening of silence. Concessions and beverages will be available for purchase and both evenings are free to attend.

On Feb. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., enjoy a free art reception featuring the newest exhibition at The MAIN, titled “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” by The Brush and Palette Guild Artists. The concept of “home” suggests images and ideas of many different things to different people and other living things.

Whatever the interpretation may be, the item or location can make one think of safety, warmth, relaxation, comfort, inspiration, relief, shelter, creativity or significant events and memories. The Brush and Palette Guild Artists have captured images for this exhibit that reflect their interpretations of the saying, “Home is where the heart is.” Attendees at this reception will enjoy light refreshments and have a chance to meet the artists.

Presented by the city of Santa Clarita, “You’re The Best” is the newest event to join the monthly lineup of shows at The MAIN. Its debut in January proved that this is not your average community talent show! Hosted by wacky local celebrity Even Steven, this free event is outrageous and ridiculous, entertaining and fun, and full of mayhem sure to delight audiences of all ages. The audience is encouraged to let their hair down and expect the unexpected. “You’re the Best” performances will include comedians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts, singers and more. Monthly winners will receive a $50 gift card and will have an opportunity to win $500 in the grand finale show at the end of the year. The competition is open to all levels of experience and all ages, so come share your talent or be an active member of the audience. This event is held every fourth Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. and will take place on Feb. 27.

