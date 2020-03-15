Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Zero

(CN) – The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero on Sunday and is buying $700 billion in bonds as part of an effort to keep the economy from sliding into a recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals,” bank officials said in a statement.
The announcement comes as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost about 21% of its value over the past month. On Thursday, the Fed announced an offering of $1.5 trillion in short-term loans to banks. Sunday’s actions further cements the efforts the bank is taking to rein in losses.
The Fed will also increase purchases of U.S. bonds by $500 billion and mortgage-backed securities by $200 billion over the next few months. The increased holdings are meant to support the housing market and lower the cost of long-term debt.
The central bank is encouraging banks to give loans to businesses and individuals who may be vulnerable to changes in the market due to the coronavirus.
“The Federal Reserve supports firms that choose to use their capital and liquidity buffers to lend and undertake other supportive actions in a safe and sound manner,” the Fed said.
The Fed’s actions nearly mirror the actions it took in 2008 amid the housing crisis when it cut its key rate nearly to zero. When asked last week about whether the U.S. was in a recession, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “I don’t think so.”
“The real issue is what economic tools are we going to use to make sure we get through this,” he said.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the rest of the board are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss policy and update forecasts for the economy.
"In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15 million to help with worldwide recovery," Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Saturday.
In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Clippers, LA Kings, LA Lakers and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center.
CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.
KHTS radio station co-owner Carl Goldman of Santa Clarita tested negative Saturday evening for the COVID-19 virus. If his next two tests also return a negative result, it is understood that he will have shaken the virus.
U.S. Customs and Border Protectionofficers assigned to the International Mail Facility at Los Angeles International Airport intercepted a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom.
SACRAMENTO - In response to the state’s declared emergency for COVID-19, Caltrans is launching a statewide educational campaign on the state’s highways, urging all Californians to be more diligent about containing the spread of the virus.
Our Animal Control officers continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick/ill animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols, and dead animal reports ... but pet licenses will not be sold at the animal care centers at this time.
The Santa Clarita Food Pantry will continue to operate on our regularly scheduled days. We are implementing precautionary procedures and ask that you do not visit us if you are showing signs of illness, have not met the minimum 14 days to receive food assistance from us, or have come in contact with someone that is ill.
“As expected, we are seeing increased community spread, and as more testing occurs we will continue to see significantly more cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director.
