header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
| Monday, Sep 1, 2025
Chiquita Canyon landfill

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth Supervisorial District which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, applauded the ruling issued by Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong granting a preliminary injunction in the county’s litigation against the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.

The decision marks a critical milestone in the county’s efforts to hold the landfill accountable for odors that have impacted surrounding communities.

The court’s ruling found that Los Angeles County met all of the legal requirements for a preliminary injunction, including demonstrating harm to residents and establishing that an injunction serves the public interest. While the court granted the injunction, it has asked the parties to further confer on the scope of impacted residences, with determinations to be made within the next 30 days.

Barger underscored the importance of this decision as a meaningful step toward relief for families who have endured months of hardship.

“This ruling is an important victory for the residents who have suffered from the persistent odors caused by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Barger said. “It sends a clear message that the county’s legal efforts are an effective and lasting lever for relief and change. Most importantly, this decision moves us closer to bringing much-needed relief to the communities I represent. I will continue working hard to ensure that every possible legal and policy tool is used to protect the health, safety and quality of life of my constituents.”

Los Angeles County will continue its legal efforts in the coming weeks to finalize the scope of remedies and ensure impacted households receive the relief they deserve.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), who represents the SCV in Sacramento, has worked at the state level to provide relief for residents impacted by Chiquita Canyon released the following statement in response to the ruling:

“This is an important step forward for our neighbors in Val Verde, Castaic and Santa Clarita being made sick by the ongoing Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire. The U.S. District court ruled that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with the county to develop a plan in the next 30 days to provide of relocation and home hardening for residents who have been suffering from nosebleeds, headaches, tremors and declining health for years as a result of the 90-acre underground fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill,” Schiavo said. “It is encouraging that after just one more month, those impacted day in and day out by this disaster will have a clear picture of the plan to support and protect them. This crisis has come at great cost to neighbors’ health and wallets and this relief is desperately needed and already overdue. I am grateful that the efforts of L.A. County’s legal team in pursuing justice for our community is advancing to the next step.”

Schiavo reported that efforts to assist residents impacted by the landfill continue on the state level.

“Additionally, we also took steps forward in the legislature to bring support to our community. The senate advanced two of our bills, AB 28 and AB 985, to bring relief to our community as well as ensure this doesn’t happen to other landfill neighbors around the state,” said Schiavo.

AB 985, authored by Schiavo, would require each property located within a 5-mile radius of the center of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to be reassessed so that the full cash value base of the property reflects any decline in value of the property arising from the Chiquita Canyon elevated temperature landfill event.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors

County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
FULL STORY...

Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County

Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Monday, Sep 1, 2025
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
FULL STORY...

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV

Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest

Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Friday, Aug 29, 2025
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County

Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Thursday, Aug 28, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has announced the first round of awardees of the Small Business Mobility Fund Formalization Grants, designed to help sidewalk vendors operating in the unincorporated areas of the county comply with permitting and regulatory requirements under the county's Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and participate in the region’s open-air economy.
County Awards First Round of Grants Distributed to Sidewalk Vendors
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ruled on Friday, Aug. 29, that Chiquita Canyon Landfill must work with Los Angeles County to provide support and relief to nearby residents, through temporary relocation and home-hardening, while the broader lawsuit continues to move forward.
Federal Court Rules Chiquita Canyon Landfill Must Work with County
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps, as high temperatures are forecast to impact the region next week.
Heat Advisory Expected on Labor Day for SCV
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Fostering Youth Independence recently held its annual Back-to-School Bash and Career Fair to celebrate the start of the new school year and help former Santa Clarita Valley foster youth get school-ready with a backpack and supplies.
FYI Holds Back-to-School Bash, Career Fair for Santa Clarita Valley Foster Youth
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Show off your creativity in the Los Angeles County Library's 46th Annual Bookmark Contest. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 18, aspiring artists in grades K-12 can submit an original bookmark design inspired by reading, books, libraries or your own imagination.
Sept. 2-Oct. 18: County Library Taking Entries for 46th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 4: Parks, Recreation, Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
The Santa Clarita Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites you to its 58th Anniversary Square Dance on Sunday, Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: Sierra Hillbillies 58th Anniversary Square Dance
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026 from writers with the theme, "Share a Santa Clarita Secret."
City Accepting Poems for Sidewalk Poetry Project 2026
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Tucked into the hills of Old Town Newhall lies one of Santa Clarita’s most treasured landmarks, a place where history lives and the spirit of the West continues to thrive.
Laurene Weste | Step Back in Time at the Ranch House at Hart Park
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions following an increase of flea-borne typhus cases across the county.
Public Health Reports Increase in Flea-Borne Typhus in L.A. County
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Ever wondered what it’s like to walk where the pros do? On Saturday, Nov. 1, hop on a charter bus from Santa Clarita and head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home of the Rams and Chargers, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour.
Nov. 1: City of Santa Clarita Hosts Sofi Stadium Tour
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adults Potions Class: Magic Mocktails Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Implementing an Emergency Rent Relief Program to Prevent Evictions and Homelessness.
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “A Conversation Under the Sun” by artist Tim Forcum at the Old Town Newhall Library on view through Nov. 12.
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
The Master's University women's soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
College of the Canyons men's soccer freshman Andrew Sorto scored his first collegiate goal, which proved to be enough, as the Cougars defeated visiting Moorpark College 1-0 on Tuesday night, Aug. 26.
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
College of the Canyons women's golf started its 2025 season by winning the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational at Olivas Links Golf Course, with defending 3C2A individual state champion Sahya Kitabatake also taking home tourney medalist honors.
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
SCVNews.com