Today in
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Federal Enforcement of REAL ID Begins Today
| Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Water drop


The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds people that the federal government is now enforcing the REAL ID Act.

This means, that starting today, a REAL ID or other federally accepted form of identification is required to board domestic flights and enter secure federal facilities.

The law, passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards.

“The DMV is continuing to issue REAL IDs, just as we have for the last seven years,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “If you already have a federally approved document such as a valid U.S. passport, you can wait to upgrade to a REAL ID when your ID or driver’s license is due for renewal.”

As of May 1, 2025, there are 19,485,231 REAL ID cardholders in California, which is about 58% of all driver’s license and ID cardholders.

Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to start their REAL ID online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring physical copies of their uploaded documents to complete the application. The DMV strongly encourages customers to make an appointment and complete the online application beforehand to help reduce wait times. By starting online, it should take only about 20 to 30 minutes in the office.

Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* — One original or certified document (e.g., valid passport, birth certificate, etc.) *Legal name change document(s) is required if the name on the proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency — Two documents, paper copies (e.g., utility bill, bank statement, etc.).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

To help more customers get a REAL ID, the DMV is offering extended hours at 18 offices across the state. Through June 27, select offices will open one hour early — 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. — by appointment only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Some offices are also open on Saturdays in May from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These additional hours are available exclusively for REAL ID appointments.

Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Before Going to an Office — Try Online First

The DMV has taken many steps to offer additional digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit, including simple self-service transactions that are no longer available in offices. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must opt in by creating a secure online account and registering at dmv.ca.gov.
