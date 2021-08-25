header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 25
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
| Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
Los Angeles County
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide department collect a set of human remains reported in a burned area alongside Sand Canyon Road for investigation. October 26, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13.

After four additional suspects were arrested this week, the 18-count indictment was unsealed, alleging 31 “members and associates of MS-13 murdered 11 people, five of whom were hacked to death with machetes or knives in the Angeles National Forest.”

The latest indictment expands on one previously filed Aug. 5 and includes the alleged Santa Clarita murder.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide department collect a set of human remains reported in a burned area alongside Sand Canyon Road for investigation. October 26, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

According to the court document, defendant Walter Chavez Larin — who is known by a number of aliases but is listed in the complaint as “Chavez” — is a known “shot caller” and “leader” of  MS-13’s Fulton clique.

“On Jan. 13, 2019, defendant Chavez ordered O.F.’s (the victim) murder because O.F. abandoned MS-13 and was addicted to methamphetamine,” the indictment reads.

Later that same day, Chavez handed one of his co-conspirators a .38-revolver and ordered that O.F. be shot. After exchanging coded messages on Facebook messenger, defendants Chavez, Yefri Alexander “Silent” Revelo, Edwin “Desorden” Martinez and Carlos Daniel “Chellito” Orellana Gonzalez took O.F. from Whitsett Park out to a remote part of Santa Clarita.

The complaint states Gonzalez and Martinez discussed, via Facebook messenger, they wanted the opportunity to kill O.F. “so that they could become homeboys with MS-13.”

“On January 13, 2019, in Santa Clarita, defendant Martinez punched O.F. in the face, a co-conspirator shot O.F. with a .38 revolver and passed the gun to defendant Martinez, who shot O.F. and passed the gun to defendant Orellana, who shot O.F., while defendants Chavez and Revelo waited in a vehicle,” the complaint reads. “On January 13, 2019, defendant Chavez confirmed that the co-conspirator shot O.F.”

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide department collect a set of human remains reported in a burned area alongside Sand Canyon Road for investigation. October 26, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

After killing O.F., whose name was not disclosed in the complaint, the defendants then went to a home in Reseda and buried the shell casings. Within a few hours Martinez and Gonzalez would be headed out to successfully commit another murder in Whitsett Park, according to the complaint.

Mara Salvatrucha — which would eventually become associated with the Mexican Mafia, or MS-13 — took root in Los Angeles in the 1980s, according to a news release about the indictment. The 13 was reportedly added due to “M” being the 13th letter of the alphabet and to become a new member of a Mexican Mafia-affiliated gang, an individual had to subject themselves to a 13-second beating from the other members of the game.

The MS-13 Fulton clique, according to the release, where the defendants stemmed from, operates out of the San Fernando Valley and alleges that in addition to O.F.s murder, the 31 defendants listed in the complaint are connected to 10 other murders.

“The RICO charge alleges nearly 300 ‘overt acts,’” including acts involving murder, drug trafficking and extortion,” the news release reads.

The new indictment was unsealed just before scheduled arraignments for three new defendants who were taken into custody in the Los Angeles area, according to the complaint. The fourth new defendant was arrested in Colorado. Two new defendants were already in federal custody, and three new defendants were already in state custody.

The RICO case was the product of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials, the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI working together to solve the mysterious case of the skeleton found in the burn area of the Tick Fire.

The skeleton, found on Oct. 26, 2019, was discovered by a public works employee who had come across it while surveying the area scarred by the Tick Fire, which broke out a few days earlier.

Investigators said at the time that the bodily remains were in an “odd place for … somebody to just walk up there and die.”

On Wednesday, Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said that the body remained “Undetermined Doe No. 20.”

“The investigation into this death is ongoing and I’m unable to provide the report at this time,” said Ardalani.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
FULL STORY...
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
FULL STORY...
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
College of the Canyons announced Wednesday that students can expect more programs and features from the college for the coming school year. 
Free Parking And More Being Offered To COC Students For 21/22 School Year
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome back “10 by 10” Variety Night at The MAIN starting next month. 
“10 By 10” Varity Night Returns To The MAIN
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
The Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of kidnapping in Canyon Country, Thursday Aug 5. 
SCV Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help In Finding Kidnapping Suspect
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
A federal indictment unsealed in court Tuesday expresses investigators’ belief the skeletal remains found in the Tick Fire burn area are connected to a series of 2019 murders attributed to international street gang MS-13. 
Federal Indictment: Tick Fire Remains Connected To MS-13 Murders
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles announced today that five girls, including one from Canyon Country, will have their work soar into space.
Local Girl Scouts’ Works To Be Rocketed To The International Space Station
City Library Returns Food For Fines Program This September
The Santa Clarita Public Library is partnering with local organizations to provide for those in need throughout our community with Food For Fines.
City Library Returns Food For Fines Program This September
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
The annual Vine 2 Wine event benefiting Circle of Hope brought the Santa Clarita Valley community together Saturday evening at the Wünderground at Porsche Santa Clarita to support the nonprofit organization’s work of financially assisting residents struggling to pay for their cancer treatment. 
Circle Of Hope Surpasses Fundraising Goal At Vine 2 Wine
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19, bringing the hospital total to 157 since the start of the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 157th Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 32,541
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Volunteers and board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry rejoiced Friday afternoon as they received recognition from Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, for their efforts to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
A new kind of drive-thru Chipotle — called Chipotlanes — is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to fill the vacant Boston Market location, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Sunday.
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Friday evening that back-to-school nights at all of its schools will be held in a virtual format instead of on high school campuses as originally planned.
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
%d bloggers like this: