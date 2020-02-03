[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Federal Judge Halts California Ban on Mandatory Arbitration for Workers
| Monday, Feb 3, 2020
mandatory arbitration

SACRAMENTO – A federal judge blocked a landmark California labor law Friday that bars mandatory arbitration agreements, delivering a win for the Chamber of Commerce which argued Assembly Bill 51 outlawed a popular employment practice and violated federal law.

In a minute order, U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller barred state officials from enforcing several sections of the recently passed law that would have prevented businesses from requiring employees to waive their right to sue as a condition of employment. Mueller granted the chamber’s motion for a preliminary injunction in full and said she would issue a detailed order in the “coming days.”

Led by the chamber and the National Retail Federation, the business groups sued last December just weeks before the law was scheduled to go into effect. The plaintiffs cast the law – Assembly Bill 51 – as an attempt by the state and the unions that sponsored it to undermine arbitration contracts and argued it was pre-empted by federal law.

The law, signed this past October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, also allows workers to pursue damages and attorneys’ fees and in extreme cases opens employers up to potential criminal liability. The state says it’s meant to reduce employers’ leverage and protect workers from being discriminated and retaliated against for declining mandatory arbitration contracts.

Mueller granted the chamber’s last-second motion and temporarily enjoined the law two days before it was set to take effect. Less than two weeks later, Mueller again extended the ban, ruling that she needed more time to consider the arguments.

Chamber attorney Donald Falk said Mueller’s decision wasn’t a “bolt from the blue” and that the plaintiffs were “very gratified” with the order.

“She was very thorough and asked pointed questions, it was clear she was taking this matter very seriously,” Falk said of the Barack Obama appointee.

During oral arguments, Falk made the case that AB 51 is pre-empted by the Federal Arbitration Act and rattled off a list of U.S. Supreme Court opinions that he believes shatter the pro-worker law. He said the state was “singling out” mandatory arbitration agreements and violating the high court’s 2017 opinion in Kindred Nursing Centers v. Clark, where it reiterated that arbitration agreements must be put on equal footing with other contracts.

Arguing on behalf of California Attorney General Becerra and the various state labor officials named in the suit, Deputy Attorney General Chad Stegeman countered the statute was crafted within the boundaries of federal law as a way to stop businesses from requiring current and new workers to give up their rights in exchange for employment. He added parties can still come to voluntary arbitration deals under AB 51 and noted the law contained a clause that reads: “Nothing in this section is intended to invalidate a written arbitration agreement that is otherwise enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act.”

“It’s focused on employer behavior, not agreements,” Stegeman responded. “We don’t target arbitration in the language.”

Falk, partner at Mayer Brown in San Francisco, pushed back that the clause was simply an attempt to “launder a statute that has illegal provisions by adding legal ones.”

While Becerra’s office said it is “reviewing the decision,” there remains a strong chance of appeal: Mueller acknowledged three weeks ago in her courtroom that the case “carves out a new path” and could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Falk said the chamber and the co-plaintiffs are prepared to file a motion for permanent judgment if the state doesn’t appeal.

“But the merits of our argument are pretty good, they may want to save their firepower,” Falk boasted.

Mueller’s order immediately bars the state from enforcing the heart of the law, including a section that states: “A person shall not, as a condition of employment, continued employment, or the receipt of any employment-related benefit, require any applicant for employment or any employee to waive any right…including the right to file and pursue a civil action or a complaint with, or otherwise notify, any state agency, other public prosecutor, law enforcement agency, or any court or other governmental entity of any alleged violation.”

California Chamber of Commerce president Allan Zaremberg, a co-plaintiff, said the potential criminal penalties for businesses was a bridge too far.

“We are pleased the court recognized the fact that placing businesses at risk for criminal penalties for a practice that has long been supported both by California and federal law was excessive,” Zaremberg said in a statement. “While it may not serve the best interests of the trial lawyers, expeditious resolution through the arbitration process serves the interests of employees and employers.”

Lawmakers passed similar bills in 2015 and 2018, but then-Governor Jerry Brown said they “plainly” violated federal laws and vetoed them. However, the bill’s author and sponsors said the third version was amended to better comply with federal law.

— By Nick Cahill
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
FULL STORY...
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning.
FULL STORY...
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
Monday, Feb 3, 2020
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Monday announced the next wave of star presenters headed to the stage on the 92nd Oscars telecast this Sunday.
More Star Presenters Lined Up for Sunday’s Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 3-8, 2020.
Now Filming in the SCV: ‘Slumptown,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘Nanny Danger’
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), who represents the state's 21st Senate District, announced Monday.
Wilk Announces Scholarship Contests to Raise Awareness of the Armenian Genocide
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the taste of a world-famous Dodger Dog – it must be time for Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Feb. 18: Tickets On Sale for SCV Dodger Day June 7
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
One person is dead and another five are injured following a shooting on a Greyhound bus in the Grapevine early Monday morning.
One Dead, Five Injured in Grapevine Shooting
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
Homeowners of nearly 450 units at the American Beauty condominium complex in Canyon Country are demanding answers from their property management company after receiving notice to pay $5,500 each for an “emergency special assessment” residents believe could have been prevented.
American Beauty Homeowners Want Answers to ‘Emergency Special Assessment’
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
Prosecutors were reviewing whether to file charges against Los Angeles City Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman regarding an alleged hit and run in Santa Clarita on Jan. 26, a representative with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
DA Reviewing Charges Against Fortman, L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
Junior high schools across the Santa Clarita Valley began the school year implementing a “personal device” policy that requires students to keep cell phones and other electronic devices in their backpacks during school hours.
SCV Schools Enforce ‘Personal Device’ Policy
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Developers of a proposed 37-home project on 94.3 undeveloped acres west of Interstate 5 near Pico Canyon in the southwest Santa Clarita Valley may finally get the green light to build when the Los Angeles County Planning Commission meets Wednesday.
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Two people were reportedly shot during a suspected Canyon Country robbery on Sunday night, according to LA County sheriff and fire authorities.
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
Fifth-grade students at Highlands Elementary School hold up art they submitted for a handball court repainting project as part of the school's participation in the Great Kindness Challenge on January 30, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Two Santa Clarita residents accused of attempted murder have pleaded not guilty in a San Fernando courtroom.
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services will expand its Survivors after Suicide (SAS) support group to the Santa Clarita Valley, starting on Saturday, March 22.
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Santa Clarita’s proposed number of housing units it must plan for by October 2029 dropped from nearly 13,000 to 9,500, according to an updated, draft state-mandated home-building target that quantifies the need for housing within each jurisdiction.
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to meet with candidates for a new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station captain toward the end of February, according to city officials.
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
Johnson & Johnson Owes California $344M in Pelvic Mesh Suit
With a massive $344 million judgment Thursday against Johnson & Johnson over the marketing of its pelvic mesh devices to women and their doctors, California secured the first court finding that the medical device company engaged in false and deceptive business practices.
Johnson & Johnson Owes California $344M in Pelvic Mesh Suit
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Led by California, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over what they consider barriers to insurance coverage for abortions and insidious restrictions on reproductive rights.
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
