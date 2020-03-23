federal reserve - The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building, Washington D.C. | Photo: Stefan Fussan/WMC 3.0.
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building, Washington D.C. | Photo: Stefan Fussan/WMC 3.0.

 

Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 23, 2020

By Courthouse News Service

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.

“The coronavirus pandemic is causing tremendous hardship across the United States and around the world,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement this morning. “Our nation’s first priority is to care for those afflicted and to limit the further spread of the virus.”

Made up of Federal Reserve board members in the nation, the committee said it will purchase Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities but it did not specify the quantity. Last week, the organization signaled it would cut interest rates to nearly zero percent and increase its own bond holdings by $700 million.

The release also notes supporting the flow of credit to consumers, employers and businesses by “establishing new programs that, taken together, will provide up to $300 billion in new financing.” In addition, using the Exchange Stabilization Fun, the Federal Reserve will inject an additional $30 billion in those markets.

Three other facilities through the Federal Reserve also will be created: the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, by which new bonds will be issued, and the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, to provide liquidity to existing bonds. Another facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, will support credit flow to small businesses. This program will back asset-backed loans like credit card loans, auto loans and student loans.

The primary facility can be accessed by companies throughout the national emergency, ensuring “companies access to credit so that they are better able to maintain business operations and capacity during the period of dislocations related to the pandemic.” The secondary facility will purchase secondary, corporate bonds issued by U.S. companies and U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds.

The Term Asset-Backed facilities will extend loans to AAA-rated businesses at “an amount equal to the market value” of those asset-backed securities, the release states.

In addition, the Federal Reserve said it soon will establish a Main Street Business Lending Program to compliment investment efforts and main street replenishment programs through the Small Business Administration.

“The Federal Reserve will continue to use it(s) full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and thereby promote its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the release states.

Read the complete release here.

— By Jack Rodgers, CNS

No Comments for : Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter

    Working at Home? Adopt a Pet Now from Castaic Shelter

    26 mins ago
  • L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV

    L.A. County Monday: Cases Jump 31% on Day to 536; Ten in SCV

    1 hour ago
  • Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma

    Medicare & Coronavirus: Things to Know | Commentary by Seema Verma

    1 hour ago
  • Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate

    Markets Lose Fed’s Boost as Stimulus Deal Flounders in Senate

    2 hours ago
  • Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California

    Instacart to Hire 54K New Personal Shoppers in California

    3 hours ago
  • DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud

    DOJ: How to Report COVID-19 Fraud

    3 hours ago
  • California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27

    California Monday: Cases Up 18%, Deaths Unchanged at 27

    4 hours ago
  • Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration

    Trump OK’s California’s Request for Disaster Declaration

    4 hours ago
  • America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online

    America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online

    4 hours ago
  • Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy

    Federal Reserve Takes Historic Action as COVID-19 Ravages US Economy

    5 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.