1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Feds Decline Joshua Tree Protections Under Endangered Species Act
The feds say Joshua trees are not endangered and will not be endangered in the near future.
| Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Joshua Tree
Photo courtesy of Joshua Tree National Park social media account.


By Sam Ribakoff

(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don’t face any serious threats.

The decision, which will be published on Thursday, comes after a yearslong struggle with the environmental group WildEarth Guardians, which first petitioned the federal government to add Joshua trees to the endangered species list because of the effects of climate change. The federal government rejected the group’s petition, but the group then won a lawsuit which forced the agency to conduct the present study.

Fish and Wildlife projected the possible risks that two species of Joshua tree populations, the western and eastern species, in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah have of becoming extinct between 2040 to 2069.

While noting climate change, wildfires, drought, and the invasive grasses as the biggest threats to Joshua trees, the agency concluded none of those factors will profoundly affect the population or range of the Joshua tree’s habitat.

“Joshua trees are projected to experience increases in average summer temperature of approximately 3.6–5.4 degrees Fahrenheit by 2040–2069, depending on the location,” the agency said in its report. “These temperature ranges are anticipated to be within the range of variability that Joshua trees have experienced in the recent past. Therefore, we consider that the majority (approximately 90%) of the current range of both species will continue to be occupied and viable in 2040–2069 and acknowledge the potential for the localized loss of occupied habitat in the warmest and driest portions of the ranges of both species.”

The agency said Joshua trees are long-living plants, with an age range of 150-300 years, and have been in their habitats for thousands of years, even during recent hotter temperatures.

But the agency noted the uncertainty regarding some of the projections made in the report, including its assessment of the effects of climate change and future policy decisions that could affect the severity of climate change.

The agency said it used the best available science in developing the report.

“WildEarth Guardians is incredibly disappointed that, for a second time, the USFWS has failed to follow clear science and law in declining to protect Joshua trees from the impacts of climate change, but sadly we’re also not surprised,” Lindsay Larris, the wildlife program director for WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement. “The intent of the ESA is not to wait until a species is on life support before it can receive any federal protection. This is yet another example of the federal government failing to protect a species before it is too late. We should be proactively putting imperiled species on the path to recovery, not dooming them to hover on the brink of extinction if we truly value preserving biodiversity in this country.”

Larris said the agency only focused on adult Joshua trees and didn’t take into account the effect climate change has on juvenile trees or the trees’ ability to reproduce. Nor did the agency study the actual dangers wildfires pose, since in 2020, the Dome Fire incinerated 1.3 million Joshua trees in a part of the Mojave National Preserve called the Cima Dome.

According to Fish and Wildlife’s own modeling of climate change’s effect on Joshua trees, “by the end of the century they’ll be wiped out of 90% of their range,” Larris said.

Larris said WildEarth Guardians may take the agency back to court.

In a statement, Fish and Wildlife stood by its findings.

“Through our scientific assessment, the service determined that Joshua trees will remain an iconic presence on the landscape into the future. Although the two species do not need the protections of the Endangered Species Act, the service cares deeply about Joshua trees and their roles in the desert environment,” Paul Souza, Pacific Southwest regional director of the Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement. “We are coordinating closely with partners to ensure the long-term conservation of these species, including the National Park Service and other federal agencies, and the state of California, which is also considering measures for the protection of Joshua trees.”

Two species of freshwater mussels fared better with Fish and Wildlife: the longsolid and round hickorynut mussels were added to the endangered species list on Wednesday.

The mussels, which live in rivers throughout the Midwest and South, face “habitat degradation or loss from a variety of sources (e.g., dams and other barriers, resource extraction); degraded water quality from chemical contamination and erosion from development, agriculture, mining, and forest conversion; direct mortality from dredging; residual impacts (reduced population size) from historical harvest; and the proliferation of invasive, nonnative species,” according to the agency.

The decision designates critical habitat for the mussels in portions of rivers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Alabama, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi.
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of its much-anticipated Business Expo.
California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of its much-anticipated Business Expo.
March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Valencia-Based H2scan Unveils New Solid-State Hydrogen Monitor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
City Highlighting Community Services Division
Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors
Palmdale Airpark Announces New Hours
The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, located at 2001 E Avenue P in Palmdale, will have new operating hours beginning Friday.
City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
Schiavo Appointed Chair of Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday her appointment as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, as well as the introduction of electrified roads and parking lot legislation aimed at opening new possibilities to address the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Now at 98,614
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 901 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
April 21: ARTree Community Arts Center Exhibits Art For All
ARTree Community Arts Center in partnership with the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting an exhibit of work from students in ARTree’s Art For All class.
Santa Clarita Promotes Upcoming Green Events
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising The Curtain Foundation Seeking New Board Members
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Princess Celebrates Sun Princess Float Out Ceremony
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Health Alert: Xylazine in Illicit Drugs Increasing Risk for Overdose
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
Finally Family Seeks to Support College-Aged Youth
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost to achieve that goal. 
Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active. 
COC Students to Offer Free Tax Preparation
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills. 
April 29: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 11: Hearing of Protest for L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Hovers Just Above 5 Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 900 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
