feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital



feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.

Partnering with Chef Roy Choi and Kogi BBQ, feedSCV will provide lunch for more than 1,100 hospital staff, serving doctors and nurses in the ED and ICU as well as workers in the laboratory, building maintenance, assistants and everyone who supports the hospital’s mission of keeping the community healthy.

“Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is so grateful for the generous community support we are receiving, Donations such as meals for all the hard-working units are so appreciated,” said Marlee Lauffer, vice president of marketing and communications and Foundation president.

While feedSCV is leading this effort, contributions from the community are appreciated and may be made on the group’s website.

“The team at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has spent long hours away from home, away from their families and loved ones, and deserve a break,” said Todd Wilson, president of feedSCV. “We’re happy to work with the community to provide lunch and let them know their friends and neighbors acknowledge their dedication.”

Kogi BBQ will prepare and serve a selection of their famous short rib, spicy pork, chicken and tofu burritos. Sponsors and donors are being sought from the community to support this unique culinary experience for our hospital staffers.

Donations to the Healthcare Heroes Initiative can be made by visiting feedSCV.org.

About feedSCV

feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. Their goal is to make eating fresh, local, and sustainable every day within everyone’s reach.

About Kogi BBQ

Kogi started in 2008 when it hit the streets of LA with a humble little Korean short rib taco that met Twitter in the middle of the night in front of a nightclub in Hollywood. It then started to create crowds and cravings across the whole city transmitting a new form of dialogue and culture between food and technology. Over the years, the operation has grown to include several trucks, a bar, a taqueria and the rice bowl counter shop, Chego! The Kogi team is extremely dedicated to the communities and customers who have supported them over the years. They remain true to their roots while always pushing forward. As they say, Kogi Por Vida.