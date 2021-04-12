header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
| Monday, Apr 12, 2021
funeral assistance program

As of Monday, Los Angeles County residents may apply for financial help to cover funeral expenses through FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, county residents must meet all of these FEMA-established conditions:

* The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

* The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

* The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified non-citizen who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There are no residential or legal status requirements pertaining to the deceased person.

Applicants may apply for multiple deceased individuals. If multiple persons helped pay for funeral expenses for one individual, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicants.

FEMA’s financial assistance is limited to a maximum amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.

To apply for FEMA funeral relief, gather documentation that will be needed, such as an official death certificate that documents the death was due to COVID-19 and receipts of funeral expenses paid by the applicant.

FEMA will not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

“We can never take away the pain and suffering of those grieving the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, but in so many communities already struggling to pay for basic necessities, like food and rent, funeral costs only compound that grief,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District.

“Over the past year, too many of our residents have had to depend on organizing car wash fundraisers, GoFundMe online campaigns, and food sales to come up with the money for burial costs,” Solis said. “With thousands in our county grieving from the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19, we have a responsibility to help provide for a proper burial — allowing dignity for those who have passed and closure for their families. The FEMA Funeral Assistance Program will provide much-needed relief for our residents and allow them to heal.”

More information about the program is available at FEMA.gov.

FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line is (844) 684-6333 and (800) 462-7585 (TTY) for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Members of the public can call Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Translators will be available to assist callers who do not speak English.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State

April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials will modify the Health Officer Order on Thursday, April 15, to align with changes to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy regarding indoor live events and performances, private events such as conferences, receptions and meetings, and private informal gatherings.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 3 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,482 since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close

L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center will begin operating as Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in the northern part of the county starting Monday, April 19.
FULL STORY...

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents

FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
As of Monday, Los Angeles County residents may apply for financial help to cover funeral expenses through FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.
FULL STORY...

SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%

SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%
Monday, Apr 12, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley's COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased by about 5%, as 37% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data through April 4 published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Los Angeles County Public Health officials will modify the Health Officer Order on Thursday, April 15, to align with changes to the state Blueprint for a Safer Economy regarding indoor live events and performances, private events such as conferences, receptions and meetings, and private informal gatherings.
April 15: L.A. County to Modify Health Officer Order to Align with State
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 3 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,482 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Death Rate Higher for Men Than Women; SCV Cases Total 27,482
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh on Monday announced the all-star cast of presenters at the 93rd Oscars, which will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. PDT.
Academy Reveals All-Star Cast of Presenters for 93rd Oscars Telecast
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 12-18, 2021
Now Filming in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,” 8 More Productions
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center will begin operating as Los Angeles County-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in the northern part of the county starting Monday, April 19.
L.A. County to Open Vaccination Sites at COC, in Palmdale; Magic Mountain Site to Close
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
As of Monday, Los Angeles County residents may apply for financial help to cover funeral expenses through FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program.
FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Open to L.A. County Residents
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks California Restriction on In-Home Religious Gatherings
In a 5-4 ruling late Friday night, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that California can’t restrict home-based religious gatherings such as prayer meetings and Bible groups.
U.S. Supreme Court Blocks California Restriction on In-Home Religious Gatherings
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
A consulting firm hired by the city to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a city public health department in Santa Clarita did “not find a compelling case to change the basic structure of public health regulation” in Santa Clarita, according to a 17-page report published Friday as part of the Santa Clarita City Council’s Tuesday meeting agenda.
Report: No Compelling Case for Santa Clarita City Public Health Department
City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will present to the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday a hospital expansion plan to increase facilities by 200,000 square feet.
City Council to Weigh Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Expansion Plan
SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%
The Santa Clarita Valley's COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased by about 5%, as 37% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data through April 4 published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
SCV COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Increases to 37%
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Laemmle Officially Opens in Old Town Newhall
Nearly 100 people gathered in front of the highly anticipated Laemmle 7 in Newhall to officially open the theater to the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Laemmle Officially Opens in Old Town Newhall
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission recently met to receive an update from city staff about the status of the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall.
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
A judge’s ruling this week dealt a setback to the Tejon Ranch Co.’s proposed 19,000-unit Centennial development project in the upper northwest corner of Los Angeles County.
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 48 new deaths and 752 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,432 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee briefly met Thursday morning to recommend that the City Council oppose four pieces of state legislation that would expand the state’s land-use authority.
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
In recognition of public safety dispatchers' services, the California Highway Patrol joins other law enforcement agencies to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week on April 11-17, 2021.
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Officials in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a virtual community discussion on child abuse prevention April 20.
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
CBRE announced the sale of a state-of-the-art 24,164 square-foot industrial facility to Tera McHugh and John McHugh, owners of Versatile Systems, Inc.
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
%d bloggers like this: