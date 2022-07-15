Female-Owned, Local Fitness Group Brings Moms, Kids Together

Fit4Mom Santa Clarita offers fitness classes for moms by moms, allowing women the option to bring their children to a workout with them.

They believe there is strength in motherhood and having a village of like-minded mamas makes life so much more fun. Fit4Mom Santa Clarita is owned by Samantha Welch. The classes offered are outdoors at various parks around the SCV, where everyone can enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and great playgrounds for the kids to get out, move their bodies and make new friends.

Kid-friendly classes are Monday – Saturday, at 9 a.m. You can also stick around after classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a sensory bin and craft playgroup that’s free to the community. Come for the workout, stay for the village.

For more information, click [here].

