Fil-Am Association Searching for SCV Scholarship Candidates

The Filipino-American Association of SCV, Inc. is announcing its annual search for candidates for the 2022 Jose Rizal Scholastic Achievement Award.

This award is established as part of the Fil-Am Association’s commitment to promote educational excellence in our Filipino-American youth. It is open to students graduating from high school, or an equivalency, who qualify under the established criteria set by the association.

Eligibility Criteria

1. Must be of Filipino descent whose parent(s) reside(s) or is/are employed in the Santa Clarita Valley area.

2. Must be a graduating senior in high school, or an equivalency, and will be enrolling in college. Students enrolling in a college accelerated program within the same qualifying year are eligible to apply.

3. Must have earned a minimum GPA of 3.80 (weighted).

4. Must be involved in extra-curricular activities in school, community, or the Fil-Am Association’s projects or events.

How to Apply

Apply online by registering first at this Fil-Am of SCV Scholarship Registration link and submit your application at scholarship@filamofscv.org.

Deadline for submission is Friday, May 13, 2022.

For inquiries, please send an email to the Fil-Am Scholarship Committee at scholarship@filamofscv.org.

P.O. BOX 801753, Valencia, CA 91380

For more information, visit the Fil-Am Association website.

