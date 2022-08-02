Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks

The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.

The review and monitor fees charged for film permits by State Parks will increase for applications submitted on or after September 1, 2022.

This is the first increase in over 10 years and will help bring State Parks into compliance with the state cost recovery mandate for its agencies.

There is a new, lower review fee rate for student productions.

Review fees for Blanket Permits, allowed by some park districts, have been simplified into two categories, 0-6 months and 7-12 months.

Review fee rates will be in place for the next five years and monitor fees will be adjusted as labor agreements warrant.

The California Film Commission does not charge a fee for its services.

The new filming and monitor fees:

