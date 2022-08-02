header image

1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
| Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022
California film commission

The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.

The review and monitor fees charged for film permits by State Parks will increase for applications submitted on or after September 1, 2022.

This is the first increase in over 10 years and will help bring State Parks into compliance with the state cost recovery mandate for its agencies.

There is a new, lower review fee rate for student productions.

Review fees for Blanket Permits, allowed by some park districts, have been simplified into two categories, 0-6 months and 7-12 months.

Review fee rates will be in place for the next five years and monitor fees will be adjusted as labor agreements warrant.

The California Film Commission does not charge a fee for its services.

The new filming and monitor fees:

Park filming fees
08-02-2022 Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
07-29-2022 Aug. 1: Nominations Open for 2022 SCV 40 Under Forty
07-29-2022 Aug 16: VIA Luncheon on ‘Demystifying Cryptocurrency’
07-27-2022 SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits
07-26-2022 Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Dear Community Members, Wow its August. That is crazy!
Sept. 17: Annual River Rally Cleanup Returns
Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
COC Partners in $7.5M National Science Foundation Grant
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park.
Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax
Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery.
Monday COVID Roundup: 359 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
L.A. County Animal Licensing Amnesty Runs Through Oct. 31
In an effort to help Los Angeles County pet owners during these difficult economic times, the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period.
