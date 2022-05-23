header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
| Monday, May 23, 2022
Filming
FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 – Sunday, May 29.

The productions filming locally are:

– Cesar: Better human, Better Dog (Television Show)

– The Afterparty (Television Show)

– Expats (Television Show)

– Mighty Ducks (Television Show)

– Sausalito (Television Show)

– Muppets Mayhem (Television Show)

– Good Trouble (Television Show)

– Bk004 (Commercial)

– Carbody Lab (Commercial)

– Ford (Commercial)

– Se Cocina Español (Internet/Web)

– P1037 (Internet/Web)

– ASB Untitled (Short Film)

– Christmas Therapy (Television Movie)

– LHLTA (Music Video)

– EW-RP (Still Photo)

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Film Office reported 570 film permits and 1,505 location film days, which generated an estimated $37.6 million in economic impact to the community.

This represents a 62 percent increase in permits, a 42.6 percent increase in film days and a 40.8 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2020, according to a release issued by Santa Clarita Public Information Officer Carrie Lujan.

In 2021 the Film Office recorded more than 500 permits, over 1,400 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Santa Clarita has a rich history of film production and location filming, and we are thrilled to see the numbers have rebounded from the pandemic shutdowns,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Filming provides thousands of jobs locally and supports every segment of our local economy. We continue to be a film-friendly City and ensure our beautiful valley remains a top choice for productions now … and well into the future.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success of filming in Santa Clarita, including the City’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

The Santa Clarita Valley is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as many diverse locations.

Last year, television shows accounted for more than half of the film days reported in 2021. Locally based shows include “Cesar’s Way,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Dollface,” “Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “LA Fire and Rescue,” “Mayans MC,” “Miracle Workers,” “NCIS,” “Promised Land,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Westworld,” “Wipeout” and “With Love.”

Other shows that have been filmed on location in Santa Clarita this past year include “911,” “911: Lonestar,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “Atypical,” “Blindspotting,” “The Dropout,” “Euphoria,” “Foodtastic,” “Hacks,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Shameless” and “This is Us.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2021, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Snake Eyes,” which were filmed at local sound stages.

Other films, including “892,” “Baby Stealer,” “The Blueprint,” “Christmas with My Ex,” “Dead Wrong,” “Dog,” “Kimi,” “My Escort Best Friend,” “Next Exit,” “Wildflower” and more, were filmed on location. In addition, many music videos for artists including Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber were shot on location in Santa Clarita, in addition to various commercials and online content.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
Monday, May 23, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29.
FULL STORY...

May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase

May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Sunday, May 22, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more

Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
Thursday, May 19, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12

City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Thursday, May 19, 2022
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day

June 4: Join City’s First Graffiti Removal Day
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Sign-up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s 1st Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (locations TBD).
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 16 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 23 - Sunday, May 29.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 16 Productions
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar.
COC Student Named Prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholar
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
June 5: Carousel Ranch Fundraiser at MB2 Entertainment
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
Today in SCV History (May 21)
1978 - St. Francis Dam site becomes a State Landmark [story]
state landmark dedication
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County and 3,180 new cases countywide.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: