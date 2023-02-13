header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
49°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
| Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Film SCV
File photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita. In February of 2009, CBS’ NCIS filmed in Santa Clarita at Summit Park.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19.

The productions filming locally are:

Mayans MC – television show

NCIS – television show

POD 1 – television show

Accident Suicide of Murder – television show

Good Trouble – television show

SWAT – television show

Toyota – commercial

Toyota – drone

“The Visit” – student

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building

Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center

Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Calling all teens to join us at the Canyon Country Community Center this Friday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Teen Night.
FULL STORY...

The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference

The Cube To Host West Coast Hockey Conference
Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023
Get your tickets! The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 West Coast Hockey Conference.
FULL STORY...

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring

City Launches New Lock it or Lose it Campaign This Spring
Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the release of LioLi (LEE-OH-LEE), the new and improved Lock It or Lose It theft prevention system.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Valencia High Jazz Choir Heading to ACDA National Convention
The Valencia High School Jazz Choir made it to the American Choral Directors Association National Convention.
Valencia High Jazz Choir Heading to ACDA National Convention
Tax-Filing Assistance Available for Low-Income Families at CSUN VITA Clinic
Yet again another familiar, but disappointing, reminder that the holidays are over: the start of tax season.
Tax-Filing Assistance Available for Low-Income Families at CSUN VITA Clinic
Feb. 15: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: Hart District Board Meeting
May 6: Relay for Life SCV Celebrating 25 Years
This year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita, taking place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Central Park, celebrates its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the carnival/circus theme “Cirque du Cure.”
May 6: Relay for Life SCV Celebrating 25 Years
Zonta SCV Offering Young Women in Public Affairs Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to three outstanding young women.
Zonta SCV Offering Young Women in Public Affairs Award
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
More Than 500 Short-Term COC Spring Classes Still Available
More than 500 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester.
More Than 500 Short-Term COC Spring Classes Still Available
Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life
Join the fun and bring your dog to the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark For Life, presented by Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley.
March 26: American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life
Barger Partners with New Mental Health Commission
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
Barger Partners with New Mental Health Commission
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 98,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 98,000
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Today in SCV History (Feb. 11)
1970 - Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story]
Civic Center
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
Feb. 14: City Council Meets to Discuss Acquisition of Valencia YMCA Building
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,482 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases
Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72
Michele Jenkins, 72, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District Board of Trustees that oversees College of the Canyons, died Monday, Feb. 6.
Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
The California Credit Union Annual Scholarship program is now accepting applications. The credit union will award 10 students with a scholarship of $1,000 each.
Donations Sought for Earthquake Victims
March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
March 20: Fearman Oil Painting Demo At The MAIN
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
Ken Striplin | So Much to Love in Santa Clarita
SCV to See More Cold Weather
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
SCV to See More Cold Weather
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
The College of the Canyons Wellness Center and Art With Impact will present "Movies for Mental Health" online on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.
Feb. 22: COC Presents Movies for Mental Health Online
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens to join us at the Canyon Country Community Center this Friday at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Teen Night.
Feb. 10: Teen Night at Canyon Country Community Center
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: