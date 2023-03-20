header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
| Monday, Mar 20, 2023
Filming in Newhall
File photo: Season 2, Episode 16 of "S.W.A.T." titled, "Pride" was filmed at and around SCVTV Studio in Newhall. Photo credit: MacKenzie Jones.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26.

The productions filming locally are:

POD 1 – television

S.W.A.T. – television

The Old Man – television

Mayans MC – television

Curb Your Enthusiasm – television

Camera – feature

Angel – feature

C. Coffee – commercial

MRCOOL – commercial

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26.
FULL STORY...

‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023

‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

Volunteers Sought for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
Roll up your sleeves and strap on your boots! The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and is searching for the best and brightest volunteers to assist during the event.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.
FULL STORY...

March 14: City Council Regular Meeting

March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two males Saturday in the city of Santa Clarita.
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Unionized employees at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital began an Unfair Labor Practice strike at 6 a.m. Monday.
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 35 additional deaths and 1,238 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
The William S. Hart Education Foundation presents Webinar Wednesdays, a year-round series for college-bound students.
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
The California Department of Education has announced a new partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education to provide resources to bolster support for LGBTQ youth in California.
Department of Education Making Schools Safer for LGBTQ Youth
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
Road construction on the Metro North County I-5 Enhancements Project will continue March 20 to March 26.
Road Construction Continues on I-5 Enhancements Project
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Gary Friedman, a Santa Clarita Valley artist and the Program Chair of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, has recently been chosen as a finalist in three major art shows in 2023.
SCAA Artist Gary Friedman Earns Three Finalist Awards
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Last month I wrote about the general animal caretaking requirements set forth in Los Angeles County Code Section 10.40.010. Those requirements apply to both pet owners as well as operators of commercial animal facilities such as grooming salons, boarding kennels, wild animal facilities and pet shops.
Marcia Mayeda | Protecting Animals – Commercial Pet Breeding
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
‘Celebrate’ Returns With Global Exploration in 2023
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 814 new cases countywide and 39 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: County in Ninth Consecutive Week of Low Community
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: