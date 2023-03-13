header image

1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Filming in Santa Clarita
File photo.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.

The productions filming locally are:

POD 1 – television

Good Trouble – television

Mayans MC – television

Wishing Well – feature

Proof of Concept – short film

Mini 2024 – still photo

Acid Corpse – student

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
March 14: City Council Regular Meeting

March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Highlighting Community Services Division

City Highlighting Community Services Division
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Did you know that in 2022, the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed over 239,000 residents through their doors
FULL STORY...

California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube

California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
FULL STORY...

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors

City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donors
Thursday, Mar 9, 2023
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost.
Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Daylight Savings Time will arrive at 2 a.m. Sunday on March 12. Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov, 5, 2023, at 2 a.m. when residents will be urged to "fall back."
March 12: Daylight Saving Time in Effect
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,073 new cases countywide and 15 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Today’s case count includes one week’s worth of cases (266) from Long Beach, as that jurisdiction has moved to weekly reporting.
Friday COVID Roundup: Masks Still Required for Workers in Healthcare Settings
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
The Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery, the founding pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Saugus will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Saugus, CA 91350.
March 22: Funeral Mass for Monsignor Michael Joseph Slattery
COC Recognized for Innovative Technology Use
The College of the Canyons Biological and Environmental Sciences Department was awarded the State Chancellor’s Office Innovative Use of Technology Award at the Chief Information Systems Officers Association Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8 in San Francisco. This award recognizes cutting edge advancements in the department’s microbiology laboratories.
COC Recognized for Innovative Technology Use
Volunteers Sought for Olive Branch Theatricals
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
Volunteers Sought for Olive Branch Theatricals
March 30: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
If you are looking for a great way to connect with other businesses attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at American Family Funding/360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
March 30: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
TMU Swim Wraps Successful National Championships
On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master's University athletes scored several top tens.
TMU Swim Wraps Successful National Championships
Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita
Did you know that as little as two milligrams of Fentanyl, about the size of five grains of salt, can cause negative health effects including trouble breathing, dizziness, possible overdose and even death? With the recent uptick in Fentanyl deaths, especially among teenagers, we must work together as a community to eliminate drug abuse and educate our parents, teachers, caregivers and students on the dangers of taking drugs.
Ken Striplin | Drug Education, Awareness in Santa Clarita
Canyons Golf Wins Conference Tourney in Santa Maria
College of the Canyons continued its first-place reign in the Western State Conference with two Cougars tying with a third player for medalist honors during the WSC event hosted by Allan Hancock at the Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 6.
Canyons Golf Wins Conference Tourney in Santa Maria
CalArtians Honored at 50th Annual Annie Awards
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
CalArtians Honored at 50th Annual Annie Awards
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
March 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming March 16, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the meeting agenda packet information card.
March 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Three SCV Students Advance in Music Center’s Annual Spotlight Program
The Music Center announced Thursday 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight program, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three SCV Students Advance in Music Center’s Annual Spotlight Program
COC Athletic Facilities Named to Honor Smelser, Gillespie, Jenkins
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees named three athletic facilities to honor legendary Cougar athletics head coaches and faculty members Lee Smelser and Mike Gillespie, along with longtime board member Michele Jenkins.
COC Athletic Facilities Named to Honor Smelser, Gillespie, Jenkins
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of its much-anticipated Business Expo.
Chamber Announces Return of Business Expo
March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a closed session meeting Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by the Council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
March 14: City Council Regular Meeting
