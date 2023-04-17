header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
| Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Santa Clarita filming
File photo.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.

The productions filming locally are:

Good Trouble – television

POD 1 – television

Mayans MC – television

The Puritan 2 – feature

CSAA – commercial

Say Yes – music video

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.

Coming off of a solid year in 2021, which saw 579 film permits, 1,505 film days and over $37 million in positive estimated economic impact, the 2022 numbers were records in all categories. The Santa Clarita Film Office has averaged over 500 permits processed, over 1,300 film days and over $30 million in estimated economic impact annually since 2014. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Since the Santa Clarita Film Office began issuing permits for filming in 2003 there has been continual growth every single year and 2022 was no exception,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “Home to dozens of sound stages, a multitude of studios and movie ranches and unique settings for location filming, Santa Clarita is one of the most filmed communities in California, helping to boost our local economy and provide quality jobs.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. Additionally, Santa Clarita is home to several studios and movie ranches that attract a large number of productions to the area. Santa Clarita is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty-Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer and more than half of the film days reported in 2022 were attributed to television production alone. Many of the shows which were either locally based or frequently filmed in town included “Your Honor,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Bosch Legacy,” “Lincoln Lawyer,” “9-1-1,” “The Patient,” “Mayans MC,” “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “The Old Man,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Morning Show.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2022, including “The Fablemans,” ”Eighty for Brady,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Oppenheimer,” “Amsterdam” and “Purple Hearts.” In addition, many music videos, including those by artists such as Black Pink, Charlie Puth, Michael Bublé and Taylor Swift, were filmed on location in Santa Clarita, as were various commercials and online content.

Filming benefits the local economy in several ways. Productions spend several millions of dollars each year on rentals and goods from businesses (small and large), local agencies, school districts, homeowners and non-profits. Hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and hardware stores, among others, receive direct compensation and generate tax revenue that contributes heavily to the quality of life in Santa Clarita by helping fund roads, programs, recreation and public safety.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

For a behind the scenes peek at filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios

Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
FULL STORY...

April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars

April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements

Central Bark Dog Park Closed for Enhancements
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with USC football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22nd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is recognizing the work of the selfless Angelenos here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
In November 2022, Santa Clarita eighth-grade student Ismachiah Oduwole, 12, took two soccer balls along to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a "Star Party" event on Friday, April 28.
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons - Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19.
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: