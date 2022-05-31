FILE PHOTO: Crews work on the set of a commercial being filmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Filming in SCV Includes 10 Productions

Uploaded: , Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 30 – Sunday, June 5.

The productions filming locally are:

– The Afterparty (television)

– Scared Again (television)

– Learning Depot (television)

– CSI: Vegas (television)

– Perry Mason (television)

– Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog (television)

– The Pass (TV movie)

– Christmas Therapy (TV movie)

– Pruning (short film)

– T-Mobile (short film)

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Film Office reported 570 film permits and 1,505 location film days, which generated an estimated $37.6 million in economic impact to the community.

This represents a 62 percent increase in permits, a 42.6 percent increase in film days and a 40.8 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2020, according to a release issued by Santa Clarita Public Information Officer Carrie Lujan.

In 2021 the Film Office recorded more than 500 permits, over 1,400 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Santa Clarita has a rich history of film production and location filming, and we are thrilled to see the numbers have rebounded from the pandemic shutdowns,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Filming provides thousands of jobs locally and supports every segment of our local economy. We continue to be a film-friendly City and ensure our beautiful valley remains a top choice for productions now … and well into the future.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success of filming in Santa Clarita, including the City’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

The Santa Clarita Valley is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as many diverse locations.

Last year, television shows accounted for more than half of the film days reported in 2021. Locally based shows include “Cesar’s Way,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Dollface,” “Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “LA Fire and Rescue,” “Mayans MC,” “Miracle Workers,” “NCIS,” “Promised Land,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Westworld,” “Wipeout” and “With Love.”

Other shows that have been filmed on location in Santa Clarita this past year include “911,” “911: Lonestar,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “Atypical,” “Blindspotting,” “The Dropout,” “Euphoria,” “Foodtastic,” “Hacks,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Shameless” and “This is Us.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2021, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Snake Eyes,” which were filmed at local sound stages.

Other films, including “892,” “Baby Stealer,” “The Blueprint,” “Christmas with My Ex,” “Dead Wrong,” “Dog,” “Kimi,” “My Escort Best Friend,” “Next Exit,” “Wildflower” and more, were filmed on location. In addition, many music videos for artists including Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber were shot on location in Santa Clarita, in addition to various commercials and online content.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.

