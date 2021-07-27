header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions
Monday, Jul 26, 2021
11 productions
FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.
 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 26 – Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021:

Here’s a list of what we have filming this week in Santa Clarita:

– Real Husbands of Hollywood – television reality show

– Dollface – television show

– The Rookie – television show

– Masha’s Game – television show

– With Love – television show

– TRVL RM – commercial

– Bumar – still photo

– Carol, Roberta, and Teri – short film

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts

The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
Friday, Jul 23, 2021
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $57K Grants

L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $57K Grants
Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
FULL STORY...

July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’

July 25: Rancho Camulos Museum Announces Launch of ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, "Last Sundays at the Landmark," at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark starting Sunday, July 25.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
College of the Canyons announced it will host a weeklong Fall Rush event Aug. 2 to 6 to assist new students with the registration process.
Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Mosquito samples collected from mosquito traps in three Los Angeles County cities tested positive for the West Nile virus, officials confirmed Thursday.
Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June.
Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic swimmer and Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil took home a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 1,966 new cases of COVID-19, with 29,518 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
California state and health care employees will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or be regularly tested as part of a new vaccine verification program announced by state officials Monday, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced six additional COVID-19 patients were admitted over the weekend.
State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
The city of Santa Clarita announced a free household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, July 31, at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station where residents are welcome to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
The Soraya, located at the California State University, Northridge campus, announced it is celebrating both its 10th Anniversary and its reopening with a special gift of five free concerts to welcome back and thank its loyal audience.
The Soraya Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Reopening with 5 Free Concerts
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board member BJ Atkins told The Signal Thursday he has delayed his plan to resign from the board, due to construction delays on a house he is building outside of the agency’s jurisdiction.
Atkins Delays Resigning from SCV Water Board
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
As the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres of contaminated soil and water at Whittaker-Bermite comes to a close, and while lawyers in bankruptcy court hundreds of miles from the site slice through litigation so that one day stores or homes can be built there, the land itself is reverting to the way it was long before the dynamite makers made a mess of it, where the deer — if not the antelope — and other critters play, marking a robust return of wildlife.
Cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite Land Completed, Land Remains Up in the Air
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
The city of Santa Clarita and Canyon View Estates have proposed two differing judgments in court filings this month on the matter of a solar panel system at the Canyon Country mobile home park.
City, Canyon View Estates Diverge on Solar Panel System Removal
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Newhall School District board members voted unanimously Tuesday to ask the California Department of Public Health to provide new face-covering guidance to give the district discretion over whether to make masks optional.
Newhall School District Votes to Ask CDPH for More Leniency on Mask Policies
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed seven new deaths and 3,058 new cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row with more than 2,500 cases reported in a day.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since February 13; Henry Mayo Reports Highest Hospitalizations since March
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics getting underway, the final rosters are set and athletes across the country are ready to begin competition and represent the USA at today’s Opening Ceremony — including some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s own elite athletes.
Final Rosters for Tokyo Olympics Include a Handful of SCV Athletes
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
To kick off its return to service in the U.S., Princess Cruises and Holland America Line held a celebration at the Port of Seattle on Friday, July 23.
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Kick Off Return To Service In the U.S. From Port Of Seattle
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
The city of Santa Clarita is calling all Recycle Heroes! The city announced it is inviting residents to participate in a citywide social media contest where residents create their own TikTok video themed after the city’s Recycle Hero campaign, which encourages residents to recycle right.
City Announces Recycle Hero TikTok Social Media Contest
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 13 new deaths and 2,767 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,192 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees Surge in Delta Variant; SCV Cases Total 29,192
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
Green Santa Clarita is excited to launch a newly redesigned website filled with valuable resources and programming for Santa Clarita residents and businesses looking to live more sustainably.
Green Santa Clarita’s Redesigned Website Offers Sustainability Resources
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
