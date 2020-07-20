[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
| Monday, Jul 20, 2020
filming this week

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley:

· The Master’s University Online Course Promo – internet/web

· “Spyder” – still photoshoot

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’

SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Friday, Jul 17, 2020
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge

Old Town Newhall Library Featuring Quarantine Art Challenge
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The Old Town Newhall Library is featuring the Quarantine Art Challenge, which began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, Oct. 9.
FULL STORY...

City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued

City Reopens Film Office, Permits Being Issued
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has re-opened and is once again issuing permits. Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Annual Rose Parade Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020
Organizers of the Tournament of Roses on Wednesday canceled the annual Rose Parade and other New Year’s Day festivities for 2021.
FULL STORY...
