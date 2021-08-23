header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 23
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
| Monday, Aug 23, 2021
FILE PHOTO: Crews work on set of filming being done in the Santa Clarita Valley.
 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021:

– Wipeout: television show

– Dollface: television show

– S.W.A.T.: television show

– The Dropout: television show

– 9-1-1: television show

– CSI: Vegas: television show

– SEAL Team: television show

– Untitled Documentary: television show

– If Walls Could Talk: feature

– Maddie: short film

– 5 Stages of Grief: short film

– Folsom: student

– My Vietnam: internet/web

– Room Refresh: industrial

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, 2020 L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions

Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Monday, Aug 23, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist

Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press

CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
FULL STORY...

Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening

Hart Park Barnyard Celebrates Long-Anticipated Reopening
Monday, Aug 16, 2021
After a more than two-year closure, the William S. Hart Regional Park Barnyard staff and its animals were excited to welcome the public back Sunday.
FULL STORY...

More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids

More Programs Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center for Families, Kids
Friday, Aug 13, 2021
Santa Clarita Valley residents have more opportunities to get out in nature, as some of the Placerita Nature Center’s most popular programs make a return, including its twilight hike on Saturday, Aug. 14.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Volunteers and board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry rejoiced Friday afternoon as they received recognition from Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, for their efforts to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
A new kind of drive-thru Chipotle — called Chipotlanes — is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to fill the vacant Boston Market location, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Sunday.
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Friday evening that back-to-school nights at all of its schools will be held in a virtual format instead of on high school campuses as originally planned.
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
More than 200 local youth in the foster care system were given the chance to shop for new clothes ahead of the school year Sunday.
Tidings for Teens Helps Local Foster Youth With Back-To-School Shopping
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
A barbecue and high winds are believed to have accidentally ignited the 2019 Tick Fire that burned thousands of acres, forced the mass evacuation of Santa Clarita Valley residents and destroyed multiple homes, Fire Department officials said this week.
Fire Officials Confirm Tick Fire Caused By Barbecue, Considered Accidental
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Santa Clarita businesses and restaurants had until last Monday to take down the temporary outdoor spaces they built in response to COVID-19 restrictions that limited their indoor capacity during the first 15 months of the pandemic.
City Phases Out Temporary Outdoor Dining Two Months After End of Indoor Capacity Limits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 20)
1967 - New Town of Valencia dedicated; homes sell for $25,000 [story]
Deed of Title
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Los Angeles County surpassed the grim milestone Thursday of losing more than 25,000 residents to COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 25,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 32,327
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
%d bloggers like this: