Final Mile Challenge to Continue Online

The 2022 Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will continue virtually despite the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon. The challenge is designed to encourage students to set a goal, make it happen and finish what they started by training to run the distance of a marathon—one mile at a time.

How to Participate:

– Register online at SCMarathon.org by Saturday, Jan. 15, and begin training

– Complete 25 training miles and track your progress using the Mileage Tally Sheet

– Follow along with weekly practices emailed every Monday leading up to your individual “race day” on Feb. 12

– On your own, run the final 1.2 miles on Saturday, Feb. 12 and submit your Mileage Tally Sheet to finish your “marathon”

– Earn your finisher’s medal, which will be distributed to your school the following week

Download Mileage Tally Sheet [here].

Submit Your Mileage Tally Sheet [here].

