Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State

After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.

Canyons (20-9) finished the regular season as champions of the Western State Conference, South Division after completing a perfect 12-0 run through the conference schedule. The title was the seventh in program history and first since the 2017 campaign. The perfect conference run had not been accomplished since the 2015 season.

COC then played in the postseason for a ninth consecutive season (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). The California Community College Athletic Association didn’t host a 2020 season due to cancellations based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 regional playoffs also marked the program’s 19th postseason appearance overall.

At season’s end sophomore Aly Grodell was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars’ haul of postseason accolades.

COC sophomore Sabrina Sveiven was named the WSC, South Libero of the Year, becoming the first in program history to do so. Canyons co-head coaches Lisa Hooper and Clay Timmons shared conference Coach of the Year honors. In total, the Cougars had eight players earn All-WSC awards including Grodell and Sveiven.

No. 10 seed Canyons started the postseason on the road at No. 7 Santa Ana College, earning a 3-0 postseason victory to advance in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.

COC then upset No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 to clinch its second straight trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament. The state tourney berth was also the fifth in program history (2007, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).

On Friday, Dec. 9, No. 4S Canyons was eliminated from the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament at the hands of No. 1N San Joaquin Delta College by a 3-0 score during the quarterfinal round at Fresno City College.

The Cougars finished tied for fifth at the state tournament. Fresno River College was crowned the 2022 state champion.

