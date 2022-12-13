Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State

After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
Canyons (20-9) finished the regular season as champions of the Western State Conference, South Division after completing a perfect 12-0 run through the conference schedule. The title was the seventh in program history and first since the 2017 campaign. The perfect conference run had not been accomplished since the 2015 season.
COC then played in the postseason for a ninth consecutive season (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). The California Community College Athletic Association didn’t host a 2020 season due to cancellations based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 regional playoffs also marked the program’s 19th postseason appearance overall.
At season’s end sophomore Aly Grodell was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars’ haul of postseason accolades.
COC sophomore Sabrina Sveiven was named the WSC, South Libero of the Year, becoming the first in program history to do so. Canyons co-head coaches Lisa Hooper and Clay Timmons shared conference Coach of the Year honors. In total, the Cougars had eight players earn All-WSC awards including Grodell and Sveiven.
No. 10 seed Canyons started the postseason on the road at No. 7 Santa Ana College, earning a 3-0 postseason victory to advance in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
COC then upset No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 to clinch its second straight trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament. The state tourney berth was also the fifth in program history (2007, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).
On Friday, Dec. 9, No. 4S Canyons was eliminated from the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament at the hands of No. 1N San Joaquin Delta College by a 3-0 score during the quarterfinal round at Fresno City College.
The Cougars finished tied for fifth at the state tournament. Fresno River College was crowned the 2022 state champion.
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
