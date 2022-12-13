header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 13
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
| Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Cougar_Womens_VolleyballBy Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.

The full final statewide rankings are available here.

Canyons (20-9) finished the regular season as champions of the Western State Conference, South Division after completing a perfect 12-0 run through the conference schedule. The title was the seventh in program history and first since the 2017 campaign. The perfect conference run had not been accomplished since the 2015 season.

COC then played in the postseason for a ninth consecutive season (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). The California Community College Athletic Association didn’t host a 2020 season due to cancellations based on the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 regional playoffs also marked the program’s 19th postseason appearance overall.

At season’s end sophomore Aly Grodell was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars’ haul of postseason accolades.

COC sophomore Sabrina Sveiven was named the WSC, South Libero of the Year, becoming the first in program history to do so. Canyons co-head coaches Lisa Hooper and Clay Timmons shared conference Coach of the Year honors. In total, the Cougars had eight players earn All-WSC awards including Grodell and Sveiven.

No. 10 seed Canyons started the postseason on the road at No. 7 Santa Ana College, earning a 3-0 postseason victory to advance in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.

COC then upset No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 to clinch its second straight trip to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament. The state tourney berth was also the fifth in program history (2007, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022).

On Friday, Dec. 9, No. 4S Canyons was eliminated from the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament at the hands of No. 1N San Joaquin Delta College by a 3-0 score during the quarterfinal round at Fresno City College.

The Cougars finished tied for fifth at the state tournament. Fresno River College was crowned the 2022 state champion.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State

Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
FULL STORY...

Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season

Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
FULL STORY...

Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points

Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball

West Ranch Product Matt Lloyd Commits to TMU Baseball
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Considered a versatile player who can both pitch and contribute in the field, Matt Lloyd is a local product from West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita. Lloyd has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for The Master's University Mustangs baseball team.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86

Mustangs Down Flames 106-86
Thursday, Dec 8, 2022
On a night that Jordan Starr not only moved into fourth place all-time in career assists but also scored his 1,000th career point, The Master's University men's basketball team beat the Bethesda Flames 106-86 in a non-conference game at The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Dec. 14: SCV Water Agency Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
Castaic School Board Elects 2023 Officers
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
Final Rankings: COC Women’s Volleyball Finishes Season No. 6 in State
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
CalArtians Win at Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
Bill Miranda | Give the Gift of Shopping Local for the Holidays
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Extreme cold weather has activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program for the homeless in areas of Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Activates, Extends Winter Shelter Program
Today in SCV History (Dec. 13)
1900 - Automobile Club of Southern California founded; first car in SCV appeared 1902 [story]
Auto Club Topper
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Lexi Hernandez scored 11 points in the final 3:03 of the game, but it wasn't enough as The Master's University lost 85-77 to Hope International in Fullerton Saturday night.
Hope International Hands Lady Mustangs Second Loss of Season
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
Christian Sweazie hit seven 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 24 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to an 89-78 GSAC win over Hope International in Fullerton Saturday.
Sweazie Leads Mustangs to GSAC Victory with Career-High 24 Points
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
The Old Town Junction Named Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members.
SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
Valencia-Based H2scan Receives Approval of Hydrogen Sensor
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
Dec. 13: SUSD Organizational/Regular Meeting
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
Hart District Scheduled to Discuss Naming Valencia High’s Softball Facility
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Dec. 14: COC Board of Trustees Annual Organizational, Business Meeting
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a special meeting/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Dec. 13: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
There is lots of fun in store at your local park this holiday season! See all the festivities in your neighborhood.
Dec. 16: Holiday in the Park at Castaic Sports Complex, Richard Rioux Park
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Work is underway on the County of Los Angeles’ planned lighting and guardrail project at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
Camp Scott Entryway Project Begins After Court Denies City’s Injunction
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Barger, LACoFD Treat Foster Youth to Six Flags Holiday Party
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 301 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 39 additional deaths and 7,845 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 301 New SCV Cases; One New Death Brings Total to 519
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Today in SCV History (Dec. 10)
1941 - Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline]
Edison substation timeline
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: