Final Week of SCV Potters Abandoned Art Hunt

The final week of the Spring SCV Abandoned Art hunt continues through April 29. During the SCV Potters Abandoned Art week, pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a group of potters that live locally. The week of hunting is followed by the SCV Potters Spring Sale on April 30, at 30460 Cartegena Place in Castaic.

People of all ages, from all over the city, can enjoy the hunt. Each piece of abandoned art will be in plain view, unwrapped and with a tag on it instructing the “finder” that they can choose to keep the piece of art, or leave it for another person to find.

Clues to where the art is hidden can be found on the “SCVAbandonedArt” Facebook and Instagram pages. The community can increase their odds of finding a piece of SCV Abandoned Art by joining these pages and receiving notifications when clues are given out.

Finding abandoned art, and hiding the art is fun for everyone.

”It’s a fun activity for people to engage in. I really enjoy seeing the finders posts on Facebook, they are so excited and happy,” said Diane Lin, a member of SCV Potters and a “hider”.

“I feel like we are giving back to the community by sharing our work, and I love seeing the finders posts, especially the photos,” said Dana Schneider, also a member of SCV Potters and a “hider.”

Following the final week of SCV Abandoned Art, the community is invited to attend the SCV Potters Spring Sale on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will be held at 30460 Cartagena Place in Castaic. Nine different potters will be selling their art.

