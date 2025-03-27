Finalists Announced for SCAA High School Scholarship Awards

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is proud to announce the six outstanding finalists for its 2025 High School Scholarship Awards.
These talented young artists have demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity and dedication to the arts, and SCAA is excited to recognize their achievements.
The 2025 SCAA Scholarship Finalists (in alpha, not award order):
Curtis Cho, West Ranch High School, The Fear I Carry
Sam Diem, iLEAD Aqua Dulce, Moss
Violet Forgave, Learning Post Academy, The Dressing Room
Rachel Patterson, Valencia High School, Jonny
Jegg Yoon, West Ranch High School, Vulnerability
Gisselle Zamudio, Valencia High School, Drifting Off to Sleep
The finalists will be awarded scholarships in the following amounts:
First Place: $1,100
Second Place: $850
Third Place: $600
Three Merit Awards: $150 each
The official award placements will be announced at the SCAA Scholarship Award Presentation and General Meeting on Monday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Valencia. The event will celebrate the remarkable talent of these young artists and provide an opportunity for the community to support the future of the arts.
Follow the SCAA and its gallery on Facebook and Instagram: @santaclaritaart, @artgallery.scaa.
