Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Finally Family Homes Seeking Volunteers for Oasis Resource Center
| Monday, Jan 26, 2026
Finally Family Home

The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers for its Oasis Resource Center.

Are you passionate about supporting young adults in our community, especially those navigating life on their own? Whether they’re facing housing instability, aging out of foster care, or simply seeking a safe and welcoming place to belong, the Oasis Resource Center is here for them.

Age range is 14 and up.

Shift days and times will vary

Flexible morning and afternoon shifts are available. The Oasis Resource Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Once volunteers complete orientation, they may set their own availability.

Tasks are welcoming visitors and giving tours, answer the phone, take inventory of the free store, clean the center, water the plants, write thank you notes and encouraging postcards, set up and clean up for special events and help with special projects.

Qualifications should include:

Excellent communication skills and a strong sense of responsibility

Ability to interact with people in-person and over the phone in a welcoming and kind manner

This is a non-profit volunteer opportunity. Staff from Finally Family Homes will contact you with details after you sign up.

Finally Family Homes is located at 23120 Lyons Ave., Unit 19, Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information and how to sign up visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/13788.
