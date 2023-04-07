header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
| Friday, Apr 7, 2023

The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.

Finally Family Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit offering solutions to the challenges youth aging out of foster care face.

Finally Family Homes approach is to partner with youth who are leaving foster care without having been placed in a forever family to help them succeed in life. The nonprofit works alongside these young adults to tackle their risk factors of homelessness and human trafficking by empowering them to achieve meaningful connections, success and a positive impact on the world.

Volunteers will meet one to four times/month with a young adult to help them process the information they are learning. A worksheet to help guide the discussion will be provided.

Volunteers must be age 24 or older.

Time Commitment: 4 months

Qualifications:

* Friendly and a good listener.

* Able to meet with a young adult — can be over the phone, out for coffee, etc.

* Background check required.

For more information on this volunteer opportunity visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard program tryouts are now open! Join the program for a fun, unique opportunity like no other to get active, make new friends and learn crucial water safety skills this summer.
L.A. County Junior Lake Lifeguard Program Returns in Summer
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.
Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
The city of Santa Clarita Street Maintenance Department will resume pothole repair work on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Langside Avenue, on Friday, April 7.
April 7: Pothole Repair Work Resumes on Soledad Canyon Road
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
The Master's University beach volleyball team came within one match out of the five played Thursday from getting to the GSAC Championship match.
Mustangs Fall Short Against OUAZ in GSAC Championship
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
L.A. County Launches 2023 Heart Heroes Campaign
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
More than 12 years ago, the 3 WINS Fitness program was an idea born in the classroom when California State University, Northridge kinesiology
CSUN’s 3 WINS Fitness Program Still Thriving After 12 Years
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
Federal Judge Halts California Handgun Control Measures
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Providing vital data and information is just one of the important services and resources that the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation provides to local businesses.
SCVEDC Releases Labor Force, Employment Numbers
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for Several L.A. County Beaches
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed two new deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 99,000
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Nearly 15.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 185,842 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Reminding Californians to Spring into Action for REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
SCV Water’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m.
April 12: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
County Celebrates Fair Housing Month
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month.
County Declares April Arts, Culture, Creativity Month
L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All
Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.
L.A. County Parks Opens Spring Classes For All
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
Applications are now open for students interested in the county's Art internship program this summer. 
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of Waterways
Water has the ability to transport just about everything it comes into contact with, whether it comes from rain, sprinklers or a garden hose, water carries everything downhill due to gravity.
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of Waterways
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Princess Cruises is altering an itinerary aboard Emerald Princess in April 2024 to give guests sailing the Mexican Riviera the rare opportunity to experience a complete solar eclipse at sea.
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of antfasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: