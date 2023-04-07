Finally Family Homes Seeks Volunteer Life Skills Coaches

The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is seeking volunteers to help young adults with a self-paced life skills program.

Finally Family Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit offering solutions to the challenges youth aging out of foster care face.

Finally Family Homes approach is to partner with youth who are leaving foster care without having been placed in a forever family to help them succeed in life. The nonprofit works alongside these young adults to tackle their risk factors of homelessness and human trafficking by empowering them to achieve meaningful connections, success and a positive impact on the world.

Volunteers will meet one to four times/month with a young adult to help them process the information they are learning. A worksheet to help guide the discussion will be provided.

Volunteers must be age 24 or older.

Time Commitment: 4 months

Qualifications:

* Friendly and a good listener.

* Able to meet with a young adult — can be over the phone, out for coffee, etc.

* Background check required.

For more information on this volunteer opportunity visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...