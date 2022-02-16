header image

Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
46°F
 
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the re-opening of the art exhibition space at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., featuring the new gallery “Beauty in the Detail” by local artist Charlotte Mullich.

The art exhibit will be displayed at the library from Feb. 16 through May 8, 2022. It may also be viewed virtually by visiting Beauty in the Detail.

Charlotte Mullich is showcasing six original vibrant watercolor pieces from her collection. Mullich’s hope is for her paintings to provide the viewer with a new appreciation of the planet, a moment of joy and wonder or quiet reflection. Mullich is an artist member of Woman’s Painters West, the Santa Barbara Artists Association, Valley Watercolor Society, the Buenaventura Art Association and the former president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Mullich’s paintings can be found in clients’ collections throughout the United States and internationally.

To learn more about the “Beauty in the Detail” art exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Art, culture and history come together during Santa Clarita’s Black History Month Art Exhibit 2022 this Saturday, Feb. 19 at Glowhouse Studios in Valencia. The exhibit will be on display 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 19: Black History Month Art Exhibit
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 55 additional deaths and 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 29,980, county case totals to 2,766,161 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 71,097 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County to End Outdoor Masking Requirement
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.
Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit
Auto Center Drive Renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive in Dedication Ceremony
Auto Center Drive in Valencia was renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 15 during a special dedication ceremony.
Auto Center Drive Renamed Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive in Dedication Ceremony
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
March 12: ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at Santa Clarita PAC
Live performances resume at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center this spring with "Dinosaur World Live." There will be two performances Saturday, March 12 at noon and 4 p.m.
March 12: ‘Dinosaur World Live’ at Santa Clarita PAC
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve will host two days of volunteer training Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must attend both training days.
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 20.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall is extending the run of "Clue: On Stage" to include an additional performance.
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2022-23 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
SCVNews.com
