Find ‘Beauty in the Detail’ at City’s Newest Art Exhibit

View artwork from local artist Charlotte Mullich at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library From Feb. 16 to May 8.

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the re-opening of the art exhibition space at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., featuring the new gallery “Beauty in the Detail” by local artist Charlotte Mullich.

The art exhibit will be displayed at the library from Feb. 16 through May 8, 2022. It may also be viewed virtually by visiting Beauty in the Detail.

Charlotte Mullich is showcasing six original vibrant watercolor pieces from her collection. Mullich’s hope is for her paintings to provide the viewer with a new appreciation of the planet, a moment of joy and wonder or quiet reflection. Mullich is an artist member of Woman’s Painters West, the Santa Barbara Artists Association, Valley Watercolor Society, the Buenaventura Art Association and the former president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Mullich’s paintings can be found in clients’ collections throughout the United States and internationally.

To learn more about the “Beauty in the Detail” art exhibit and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, contact Sydney Adam at sadam@santa-clarita.com.

