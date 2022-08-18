Fine Art Gallery Comes to Valencia Town Center

Dinner and a stroll by the koi pond at The Patios in Valencia can now include a gallery tour and a chance to acquire some incredible works of art at J Sabry Fine Art.

Western Art by artists whose works are in the Autry Museum or National Cowboy Museum are on display.

And beautiful figurative art, street scenes and sports art with some pieces signed by the athletes including Muhammad Ali, Joe Namath and Dodgers Kirk Gibson line the walls. Etchings by Renoir and Rembrandt are some of the art treasures you might see if you stop by.

Owners Joanne Watson and Michael Awad relocated the gallery to Santa Clarita.

“Santa Clarita is a beautiful community and we hope to be of help with great art for the residents and people who work in the area,” Watson said. “Also one of our areas of specialty is Western Art and we know there’s an appreciation of horses and Western culture here, so we thought it would be a good fit for us.”

Hosting live painting and meet the artist events are on the radar for the future.

The gallery is open to the public Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Private showings can also be arranged on request by calling (661) 505-7680 or email info@jsabryfineart.com.

The gallery is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd. Suite 3324 (near Wokano restaurant, next to Pandora Jewelers and two doors from the koi pond).

For more information contact, Joanne Watson direct cell (661) 476-7558 or visit Info@jsabryfineart.com.

