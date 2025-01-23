Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
|
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
|
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
|
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
|
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
|
DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.
|
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
|
|
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
|
L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
|
California State University, Northridge professor Jeremy Yoder has been honored by his peers in three national scholarly societies on evolutionary biology for his work advancing equity and justice in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
|
An emergency Evacuation order has been issued for areas around Castaic Lake due to the break of of the Hughes fire.
|
1839
- Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story
]
|
The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.
|
Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
|
The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.
|
Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
|
College of the Canyons has successfully completed the first year of its five-year Veterans Upward Bound grant program. This transformative initiative aims to provide comprehensive support services to eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley.
|
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.
|
Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
|
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
