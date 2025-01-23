Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas.

We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.

School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.

L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.

In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.

The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.

DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.

Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.

An emergency Evacuation order has been issued for areas around Castaic Lake due to the break of of the Hughes fire.

California State University, Northridge professor Jeremy Yoder has been honored by his peers in three national scholarly societies on evolutionary biology for his work advancing equity and justice in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.

COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant College of the Canyons has successfully completed the first year of its five-year Veterans Upward Bound grant program. This transformative initiative aims to provide comprehensive support services to eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific The Master's University men's and women's swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.

TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.

Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.