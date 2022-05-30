Bouquet Fire

Fire Reported in Bouquet Canyon Near Spunky Canyon Road

Uploaded: , Monday, May 30, 2022

By Press Release

UPDATE: 4 p.m. The Bouquet Fire is currently holding on a ridge at approximately 75 acres in size.

A fire was reported Monday, May 30 at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road near the Bouquet Reservoir in the Angeles National Forest.

The Bouquet Fire was reportedly started after a pickup truck off-roading in the brush overturned. No injuries are reported.

Winds are reported to be 25 mph in the area.

The fire is estimated to be currently 25-35 acres, with no structures threatened.

Forest staff, Los Angeles County Fire and other firefighters and law enforcement staff are onsite.

For more information view #Bouquetfire on Twitter.

