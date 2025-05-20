Fire Survivor Self-Certification Program Launched

As of today, Los Angeles County is rolling out a Building Plan Self-Certification Pilot Program designed to streamline plan review and help homeowners rebuild faster following the Eaton and Palisades Fires.

Under the new pilot program, California licensed architects and engineers can self-certify that their building plans comply with the Los Angeles County Building Code, eliminating the need for a full plan check review. Architects and engineers interested in participating in the program must register at recovery.lacounty.gov/ rebuilding/self-certification.

“This pilot program is a significant step toward helping impacted residents move forward with the rebuilding process,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By allowing qualified professionals to self-certify their plans, we are expediting approvals while maintaining high standards for safety and code compliance.”

In the coming weeks, a list of professionals registered to self-certify will be available at recovery.lacounty.gov/ rebuilding. Only architects and engineers who register in advance will be able to self-certify plans.

“With the launch of the Self-Certification Program, Los Angeles County is fast-tracking the permitting process to support our fire-affected communities as they rebuild,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “This is a moment to reshape government so that it works better for our community members who have already been through so much. Chair Barger and I are whole-heartedly committed to standing with our communities through every step of the recovery and rebuilding journey.”

Eligible projects include the replacement of single-family homes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and appurtenant structures that were damaged by the Eaton or Palisades Fire and are located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

To ensure accountability, a minimum of 20 percent of self-certified plans will be subject to random audits. All required approvals from other L.A. County departments, including Regional Planning, Public Health, and Fire, must still be obtained prior to the issuance of a building permit.

L.A. County Public Works will continue to offer traditional plan checks and other rebuilding tools, including preapproved standard plans that have already been reviewed for code compliance.

For more information on the Self-Certification Pilot Program, eligibility requirements, or to find a registered professional, visit recovery.lacounty.gov/ rebuilding.

Like this: Like Loading...