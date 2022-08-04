Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a brush fire along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

The fire, dubbed “Railroad Fire,” was first reported around 2:40 p.m. As a precaution, deputies are closing Soledad Canyon Road in both directions, between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

Please allow emergency vehicles to proceed through.

As of 3:10 p.m., the city of Santa Clarita reported the fire grew to 15 acres.

MetrolinkAV also announced via social media to expect delays.

This is breaking news. Updates will continue as more information becomes available.

