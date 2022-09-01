Route Fire Burns 600 Acres, More Area Evacuations Issued

By Skylar Barti

*6:19 p.m.Update: Mandatory evacuations are now in effect for structures and roads north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the the 5 Freeway. First responders are working with the Red Cross to set up an evacuation shelter at Castaic High School.

*5:29 p.m. Update: The Route Fire has grown to 600 acres. Traffic is jammed on Santa Clarita roads due to closures from the Route Fire. Remember to drive carefully and be patient so first responders can respond to the incident

*5:08 p.m Update: There are now 7 reported #ACoFD FireFighter heat-related injuries in the RouteFire. Of the 7 Firefighters injured 5 have been transported to the nearest area hospital.

*4:10 p.m. Update: Firefighters continue to battle the Route Fire which has progressed to 250 acres. Evacuations have been ordered for Paradise Mobile Home Park.

*3:19 p.m. Update: The Route Fire has progressed to 162 acres. Two Firefighters have been transported to the nearest area hospital due to minor heat related injuries. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

*1:40 p.m. Update: the Route Fire has increased burn are to 130 acres and is now being responded to with a 3rd alarm according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One patient has been transported to a local area hospital, no information regarding the status of the patient was available at the time of reporting.

Below is the original story:

Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road.

The fire was reported at 12:01 p.m. according to LACoFD. The fire has triggered a second alarm response by the department which moves more units to the scene to handle the blaze.

The Route Fire has currently burned about 60 acres with no information on containment as of yet, according to officials. No structures are under threat at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

