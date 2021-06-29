Firefighters Douse Blaze Reportedly Caused by Big Rig Fire

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

File Photo

Katharine Lotze/The Signal (File photo).

A vehicle fire north of Castaic was extinguished upon firefighters’ arrival after the blaze had reportedly spread to brush and resulted in a first-alarm response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel on Tuesday.

The fire, which reportedly began from a big rig on the shoulder of the freeway, was upgraded soon after the call was first reported north of Templin Highway, according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

No injuries had been reported as a result of the blaze, but the far right lane, the No. 4 lane, was closed in order to clear the scene of large amounts of oil spilling onto the road, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office.

No Comments for : Firefighters Douse Blaze Reportedly Caused by Big Rig Fire


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Firefighters Douse Blaze Reportedly Caused by Big Rig Fire

    Firefighters Douse Blaze Reportedly Caused by Big Rig Fire

    2 hours ago
  • Learn How to Control Weeds, Pests with SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class

    Learn How to Control Weeds, Pests with SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class

    3 hours ago
  • Tejon Outlets Preparing for Immersive Art Opening

    Tejon Outlets Preparing for Immersive Art Opening

    5 hours ago
  • Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

    Center for Missing, Exploited Children Reported Saugus Man Accused of Possessing Child Pornography

    6 hours ago
  • City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions

    City Now Accepting Youth Grove Submissions

    7 hours ago
  • Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director

    Raul Rodriguez Named County Animal Care & Control’s New Deputy Director

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 29)

    Today in SCV History (June 29)

    17 hours ago
  • Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly

    Community Rallies After SCV Teen Dies Unexpectedly

    22 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Recommends Masking Indoors As Delta Variant Circulates; SCV Cases Total 28,239

    22 hours ago
  • West Ranch Hockey Team Thanks City for Saving The Cube by Planting Acacias

    West Ranch Hockey Team Thanks City for Saving The Cube by Planting Acacias

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.