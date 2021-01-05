Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire

Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a fire at a two-story, single-family dwelling on the 29800 block of Central Avenue just before 5 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Units on the scene determined that an attic fire had spread, with smoke and fire showing upon arrival, Lopez said.

Firefighters went into defense mode at 5:29 a.m. before calling knockdown of the blaze at 5:43 a.m., Lopez added.

One patient was treated for trouble breathing, but declined transport, he said.