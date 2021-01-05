Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire

Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Val Verde Tuesday.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a fire at a two-story, single-family dwelling on the 29800 block of Central Avenue just before 5 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.
Units on the scene determined that an attic fire had spread, with smoke and fire showing upon arrival, Lopez said.
Firefighters went into defense mode at 5:29 a.m. before calling knockdown of the blaze at 5:43 a.m., Lopez added.
One patient was treated for trouble breathing, but declined transport, he said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 224 new deaths, surpassing 11,000, and 13,512 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,180 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 77 new deaths and 9,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported a new death on Saturday and five more fatalities Monday.
Eviction protections for residential renters across Los Angeles County are set to expire at the end of January, but they could extend for at least an additional month should the county Board of Supervisors approve the move Tuesday.
Comparing the COVID-19 vaccination endeavor to a “military operation,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday he will press lawmakers for an additional $300 million to jumpstart the state’s lagging vaccine distribution efforts.
As the new year begins, so does a list of new state laws for California residents, including one that restores felons’ ability to vote after completing a sentence, and another that looks to protect college students from predatory lending practices.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
New California laws now in effect in the new year require businesses to provide more for their workforce amid ongoing economic challenges brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, such as toughening rules requiring COVID-19 outbreak reporting and expanded family leave.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.