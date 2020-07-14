Firefighters Respond to Excess Smoke From Faulty AC Unit at Vallarta

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-11-2020 County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.