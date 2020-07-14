Firefighters Respond to Excess Smoke From Faulty AC Unit at Vallarta

Smoke was showing from a possible building fire at the Vallarta supermarket in Newhall on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The report of the fire came in at 10:12 a.m. on the 23000 block of Lyons Avenue, with units arriving a few minutes later.

Firefighters on the scene confirmed smoke was showing from the air conditioning unit on the market’s rooftop, according to Sky Cornell, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The heat and smoke was largely isolated to the air conditioning unit, but some had filtered into the store, Cornell said.

The excess smoke within the supermarket resulted in the health department needing to close down the store until store managers received the “OK” following an inspection.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Photos by Bobby Block, The Signal